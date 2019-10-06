Masaichi Kaneda pitches for the Giants in October 1969. Japan's all-time winningest pitcher died Sunday at the age of 86. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Japan's all-time wins leader Masaichi Kaneda dies at 86

Kyodo

Japanese baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Masaichi Kaneda, whose 400 wins are the most in the country’s pro baseball history, died Sunday morning in a Tokyo hospital of acute cholangitis at the age of 86.

Kaneda, who turned pro in 1950 before he was 17, had a 20-year career. He spent the first 15 with the lowly Kokutetsu Swallows before joining the Yomiuri Giants as a free agent in 1965, the year the Giants won the first of nine-straight Japan Series championships.

A fiery competitor, the lefty was known for his fastball and big breaking curve, and won at least 20 games for 14 consecutive seasons starting from 1951.

In addition to the most wins in Nippon Professional Baseball, Kaneda owned career records with 365 complete games, 298 losses, 5,526⅔ innings pitched, 1,808 walks and 4,490 strikeouts.

The No. 34 he wore with Yomiuri has been retired.

After he retired, Kaneda twice managed the Pacific League’s Lotte Orions, first from 1973 to 1978, winning the Japan Series in 1974. He returned to the Lotte dugout from 1990 to 1991.

Even as a manager, Kaneda was famous for getting into scraps with both opposing players and heckling fans.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Hawks players celebrate their win over the Eagles on Sunday in Fukuoka.
Hawks bounce back to even series with Eagles
The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks extended their season for another day, beating the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 6-4 on Sunday to even their Pacific League Climax Series first stage at one game apiece. ...
Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka pitches against the Twins on Saturday in New York.
Didi Gregorius grand slam powers Yankees to win
Masahiro Tanaka held the visitors to a run over five innings on Saturday, while a grand slam from Didi Gregorius powered the New York Yankees to an 8-2 win over the Minnesota Twins for a two-game l...
BayStars pinch-hitter Tomo Otosaka hits a game-ending two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Tigers on Sunday at Yokohama Stadium. The Central League Climax Series first stage is tied at 1-1.
Tomo Otosaka delivers another clutch home run for BayStars
Sometimes, you just have a feeling. Two years ago, Tomo Otosaka hit a big three-run home run for the Yokohama BayStars in the seventh inning of a road playoff win over the Hanshin Tigers....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Masaichi Kaneda pitches for the Giants in October 1969. Japan's all-time winningest pitcher died Sunday at the age of 86. | KYODO

, , ,