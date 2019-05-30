Angels capitalize on rare Matt Olson error in 11th inning

The Los Angeles Angels blew a pair of late two-run leads including one by closer Hansel Robles and ran themselves out a potentially big inning when Kole Calhoun got duped by Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien.

And they still won. With slugger Mike Trout in the dugout nursing a sore right foot he hurt a day earlier.

Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson made a rare throwing error in the 11th inning to allow the go-ahead run to score and the Angels beat Oakland 12-7 on Wednesday to send the Athletics to their second straight loss after a 10-game winning streak.

“It’s just nice to come out and compete and see some of that paying off,” Calhoun said. “A lot of teams could kind of shut it down after a comeback like they mounted two or three times today. We were able to come out and keep fighting. That’s what it’s going to take throughout a season.”

Cesar Puello had three hits, including his first career home run, and drove in four runs. He also scored on Olson’s error that was his first in 75 games.

Puello was hit by a pitch from Lou Trivino (2-1) leading off the 11th and moved to second on a wild pitch. After Brian Goodwin walked, Luis Rengifo attempted to sacrifice both runners over. Olson attempted to field the bunt barehanded and bobbled the ball briefly before his throw to first sailed wide and into foul territory near the Angels bullpen.

Tommy LaStella singled three times and Jared Walsh had two hits and an RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani, who had five at-bats, singled, walked twice and scored once.

“We stuck with it, gave up a couple leads but ultimately got the win, which is a good thing,” Los Angeles manager Brad Ausmus said. “Every team in baseball has a couple games like this over the course of a season. It’s nice to walk away with a win, especially on the road.”

Olson, Mark Canha and Marcus Semien homered for Oakland.

Noe Ramirez (2-0) retired six batters to win.

The Angels came through in extra innings after a running blunder by Calhoun in the ninth after being hit by a pitch leading off. After Puello struck out, Goodwin hit a slow infield grounder. A’s third baseman Matt Chapman fielded the ball and tried to throw the ball to second baseman Jurickson Profar but shortstop Semien intercepted the throw short of the bag. When Calhoun came off the base and deked as if he was going for third, Semien tagged him for the out. Rengifo followed with a drive into the gap in right-center to score Goodwin. Walsh then singled in Rengifo.

“I kind of lost track of the ball,” Calhoun said. “I wasn’t really sure if he even threw it, and then everybody’s kind of looking at each other. I looked over and there wasn’t anybody at third and I took a step and he was trying to tag me. I didn’t think he had the ball. It was messed up. It was probably the loneliest feeling you could have on a baseball field.”

Oakland’s All-Star closer Blake Treinen gave up two runs in the ninth while Trivino lost for the first time in 26 games.

Indians 14, Red Sox 9

In Boston, Carlos Santana homered and hit Cleveland’s first triple of the season, Greg Allen added a pair of three-baggers and the Indians pounded out a season-high 18 hits in win over the Red Sox.

Santana, who finished a single shy of the cycle, was 3-for-4 with five RBIs as Cleveland matched its season best for runs.

Jose Ramirez had two doubles and two RBIs. Allen and Kevin Plawecki also drove in two runs apiece for the Indians, who won two of three against the defending World Series champions.

Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts homered for Boston.

Dodgers 9, Mets 8

In Los Angeles, Cody Bellinger stroked a tying double in the ninth and the Dodgers scored four runs off All-Star closer Edwin Diaz to rally past New York.

Pete Alonso hit a pair of two-run homers to back starter Noah Syndergaard, and the Mets built an 8-3 lead in the seventh following back-to-back homers by Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith.

With 19 homers, Alonso matched the major league rookie mark for most before June 1 set by Mark McGwire in 1987.

Phillies 11, Cardinals 4

In Philadelphia, Bryce Harper hit his 10th homer, his 200th career double and drove in four before fouling a ball off his foot and exiting in the fifth inning of Philadelphia’s victory over St. Louis.

Pirates 7, Reds 2

In Cincinnati, Josh Bell tied Pittsburgh’s record with his 12th homer in May, and the Pirates stopped Derek Dietrich’s home run spree in beating the Reds for a split of the teams’ four-game series.

Bell’s three-run homer tied Jason Bay’s mark from May 2006. His 23rd extra-base hit in May left him one shy of Paul Waner’s club record for any month. He had three hits, raising his average to .345 with 18 homers overall.

Yankees 7, Padres 0

In New York, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit jolted rookie Chris Paddack with instant home runs, James Paxton pitched four hitless innings in his return from the injured list and the Yankees blanked San Diego.

Jonathan Holder (4-2) worked two innings and earned the win as New York used five pitchers to complete the four-hitter.

Nationals 14, Braves 4

In Atlanta, Anibal Sanchez allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, Howie Kendrick hit a three-run double and Washington withstood a grand slam by rookie Austin Riley to beat the Braves.

Cubs 2, Astros 1

In Houston, Kyle Hendricks pitched eight strong innings, Kyle Schwarber homered for the second straight game and Kris Bryant added a solo shot in his return to the lineup as Chicago avoid a sweep with a win over the hosts.

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4

In Denver, Jeff Hoffman pitched five solid innings and beat out a bunt single to drive in a key run as Colorado topped Arizona.

Hoffman (1-1) allowed three runs and seven hits, helping the Rockies get back to .500 at 27-27. He struck out six and walked two.

Arizona reliever Yoshihisa Hirano worked one scoreless inning and issued one walk.

Rangers 8, Mariners 7

In Seattle, Nomar Mazara and Asdrubal Cabrera hit consecutive doubles in the ninth, lifting Texas over the hosts

Marlins 4, Giants 2

In Miami, Jorge Alfaro had a career-high four hits and the Marlins handed San Francisco its seventh consecutive loss.

Neil Walker had a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double in the seventh and Starlin Castro hit the first triple of the season for Miami, which has won nine of 12.

Tigers 4, Orioles 2

In Baltimore, Brandon Dixon smacked a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth to lead Detroit past the Orioles

Rays 4, Blue Jays 3 (11)

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Willy Adames delivered a long single against a five-man infield in the 11th inning, driving in the winning run for Tampa Bay.

Toronto has lost seven of eight. The Blue Jays had 12 hits, but went 2-for-16 with men in scoring position.

White Sox 8, Royals 7

In Chicago, six innings after being beaned with a pitch from Kansas City starter Glenn Sparkman, Tim Anderson doubled in the go-ahead run in the eighth, lifting the White Sox over the Royals.

Jose Abreu hit a three-run homer, Yoan Moncada also connected and Chicago swept a three-game series for the first time this season.