Japan to face visiting Trinidad and Tobago in June friendly

The Japan national men’s team will host an international friendly against Trinidad and Tobago on June 5, the Japan Football Association said Friday.

The friendly at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture is likely to be the Samurai Blue’s last match before departing for the Copa America in Brazil.

Japan will be making its second guest appearance at the South American continental tournament running from June 14 to July 7.

Trinidad and Tobago, currently 93rd in the FIFA rankings, will use the match as a tune-up for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts on June 15.

Japan climbed one place to 26 in the latest FIFA rankings released this month.