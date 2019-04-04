Mets' Jacob deGrom fans career-high 14, whacks homer in victory over Marlins

With his first swing of the night, Jacob deGrom hit the ball farther than any of the Miami Marlins hit it against him.

Often they failed to connect at all.

DeGrom clubbed a homer and struck out a career-high 14 in seven shutout innings to help the New York Mets beat Miami 6-4 Wednesday night and complete a three-game sweep.

DeGrom (2-0) allowed three hits, walked one and ended his streak of five consecutive losses to the lowly Marlins. Only one Miami runner reached second base against him.

“Tonight was probably the best I’ve felt in a long time,” deGrom said.

That’s quite an admission, considering he’s the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

“He just does the same thing every time,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said.

“You look up at the end and it’s something really impressive. He probably has the best stuff in all the major leagues, maybe for a long time. What he’s doing is historic.”

New York nearly wasted deGrom’s latest gem. The Mets took a 6-0 lead into the ninth, but Miami eventually brought the tying run to the plate.

New York held on, and headed back for its home opener at Citi Field on Thursday against Washington with a 5-1 record.

“You want to come out of the gates playing good baseball,” deGrom said, “and hopefully continue to do that all year.”

DeGrom extended the NL’s longest active scoreless streak to 26 innings and allowed less than four runs for the 31st consecutive start, extending his big league record. Miami was the last team to score more than three against him — last April 10.

DeGrom had made eight starts versus the Marlins since his most recent win over them on July 6, 2016. He’s 5-6 against Miami, which has beaten him more than any other team.

An infielder at Stetson University before he was converted into a pitcher, deGrom pulled the first pitch from Trevor Richards in the third inning into the Mets’ bullpen for his second career home run.

DeGrom said he stepped to the plate ready to swing and thinking about hitting a homer. And he took the mound in the seventh thinking about strikeouts.

“I knew if I struck out the side it would be a career high,” he said. “Once I got the first two guys, it became a goal.”

The homer had deGrom smiling when he returned to the dugout, but he said the strikeouts gave him more satisfaction. He’s the first New York pitcher to start a season with consecutive double-digit strikeout games.

He departed after throwing 114 pitches, a total he topped just twice last year. Two Mets relievers allowed four runs in the ninth before Edwin Diaz came on to get Curtis Granderson to fly out with a runner on for his third save.

Richards (0-1) came up short in his matchup with deGrom, allowing three runs in six innings.

Padres 4, Diamondbacks 1

In San Diego, Manny Machado hit his first home run as a member of the Padres and left-handed starter Joey Lucchesi and two relievers took a five-hit shutout into the ninth against Arizona.

Machado, who was off to a 5-for-23 start for the Padres, drove an 0-2 pitch from former San Diego farmhand Matt Andriese off the back wall of the lower balcony in the Western Metal Supply Co. building in the seventh.

Diamondbacks reliever Yoshihisa Hirano worked two-thirds of an inning. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out one.

Brewers 1, Reds 0

In Cincinnati, Freddy Peralta allowed two hits over eight scoreless innings as Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep of the Reds.

Peralta’s batterymate, Manny Pina, delivered the game’s lone run with an RBI single in the second.

Red Sox 6, Athletics 3

In Oakland, Boston ended a long scoreless drought with a big swing from birthday boy Blake Swihart. Mookie Betts then helped the Red Sox snap a four-game losing streak with an even more important — yet, strange — hit.

Betts’ two-out grounder hit the third base bag and popped into the outfield for a tiebreaking, two-run double in the ninth.

With two outs in the ninth and the score 3-3, Swihart and Jackie Bradley Jr. both singled and advanced on a wild pitch by Fernando Rodney (0-1).

Betts then hit a grounder down the line and, with Chapman in position to make a backhanded play, the ball struck the base, bounced high in the air and landed in the outfield grass.

Betts wound up on second, and the AL MVP scored on a triple by Andrew Benintendi.

Boston avoided its longest losing streak since 2015 after being shut out in the previous two games.

In Other Games

White Sox 8, Indians 3

Rockies 1, Rays 0 (11)

Twins 7, Royals 6

Tigers 2, Yankees 1

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3

Rangers 4, Astros 0

Brewers 1, Reds 0

Nationals 9, Phillies 8

Cardinals 5, Pirates 4 (10)

Braves 6, Cubs 4

Dodgers 5, Giants 3