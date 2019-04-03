More Sports / Boxing

Tomoki Kameda set to meet Rey Vargas for WBC super bantamweight title

Kyodo

The World Boxing Council announced Tuesday that a deal has been reached for Japan’s Tomoki Kameda to challenge WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas for the title.

The date, venue and purse for the fight have yet to be announced.

The 27-year-old Kameda became the mandatory challenger by beating Spain’s Abigail Medina for the interim title last November at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall.

Vargas has been the WBC champion since winning the vacant crown in February 2017. The 28-year-old Mexican has a 33-0 record, with 22 knockouts.

Kameda, a former World Boxing Organization bantamweight titleholder, is 36-2 with 20 KOs.

The Osaka native is the youngest of three brothers from a renowned boxing family. His older brothers Koki and Daiki, both retired, were both multiple-weight world champions.

