Sumo

Hakuho reveals muscle tear in upper right arm

Kyodo

Yokozuna Hakuho revealed Sunday he has a muscle tear in his upper right arm following an injury in the final bout of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament last week.

“It will take time if I have surgery. I’ll get stronger if I rest,” Hakuho said at the Ise Grand Shrine in central Japan where the spring regional tour kicked off.

The Mongolian grand champion wore an arm supporter while performing the opening ring-entering ceremony. He concluded his day by giving the athlete’s oath of fair play, and did not take part in the top-division bouts later in the afternoon.

Hakuho was seen holding his upper right arm and wincing in pain after defeating colleague Kakuryu last Sunday and securing his 42nd Emperor’s Cup with a perfect 15-0 record. He is now slated to see his attending physician for further tests.

The 34-year-old landed in hot water with the Japan Sumo Association for leading an impromptu cheer following his victory at Edion Arena Osaka in order to “rouse the crowd at the conclusion of the last grand tournament of the Heisei era.”

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Former yokozuna Futahaguro is seen in a May 1986 file photo.
Ex-yokozuna Futahaguro died in February at age 55, wife announces
Former yokozuna Futahaguro, who quit sumo after a series of personal issues, died on Feb. 10 at the age of 55, his wife, Yoshie, revealed Friday. Futahaguro, whose real name was Koji Kit...
Supporters help yokozuna Hakuho (center) drink from a ceremonial sakazuki cup following the Mongolian’s overall victory at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday in Osaka as former Germany and current Vissel Kobe striker Lukas Podolski (second from left) looks on.
Dominant Hakuho continues to redefine greatness
Sumo columnist James Hardy once bemoaned the difficulty of doing daily tournament reports, saying, "There are only so many ways to write A pushed out B." With yokozuna Hakuho wrapping up...
Takakeisho kneels at a ceremony confirming his promotion to ozeki on Wednesday in Osaka.
Promise to parents keeps new ozeki Takakeisho pushing forward
Japan-born rikishi Takakeisho reached one milestone in his career but is already looking ahead to the next, as his promotion to ozeki means he has closed in on, but not yet reached, sumo's top rank...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yokozuna Hakuho | KYODO