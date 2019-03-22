Rui Hachimura sparks Gonzaga in rout of Fairleigh Dickinson in NCAA Tournament first round

When it comes to a 16 seed beating a 1, it’s still true — anything really can happen in the NCAA Tournament.

Just not on Thursday night. And not against Gonzaga.

One year after dreamers and underdog lovers rejoiced at top-seeded Virginia’s first-of-its-kind, first-round loss, the Gonzaga Bulldogs crushed any thought of a repeat with a wire-to-wire 87-49 thumping of Fairleigh Dickinson in the West Region.

“I don’t know who in America could’ve played Gonzaga and beat them tonight,” Fairleigh Dickinson coach Greg Herenda said.

Rui Hachimura led the Zags (31-3) with a game-high 21 points, including 5-for-5 at the free-throw line, eight rebounds and a block, and this game looked every bit as lopsided as most of the 1-vs.-16 contests since 1985, when the bracket was expanded to 64 teams.

Gonzaga led by 10 after the first 4:12, by 20 after 10:25 and by the score of 53-17 at halftime. Hachimura scored 14 points in the opening half on 5-for-11 shooting.

By the time Gonzaga turned it over when Josh Perkins tried flipping a no-look pass backward to Killian Tillie, coach Mark Few looked barely awake — sitting in his chair, cheek cupped in his hand. The Bulldogs led 70-34.

“We came out with good energy from the beginning,” Hachimura was quoted as saying by the Los Angeles Times. “I think that was big-time for us.”

Hachimura’s frontcourt partner Brandon Clarke, a high-flyer also touted as a likely first-round pick in this year’s NBA draft, scored an efficient 14 points and Tillie added 17 off the bench.

Gonzaga shared the ball well, dealing 22 assists on its 34 total made baskets, riding 53.1 percent shooting to the win.

“Our intensity was good, our attention to detail was excellent like it has been all year and that led to us getting out running. And when we can get out and run like that and share the ball, I think we had over 20 assists, that’s a really, really good thing,” said Few.

The victory allowed the team to put behind it the shock defeat suffered to Saint Mary’s in the West Conference Championship final on March 12.

The loss snapped a 21-game win streak and raised some questions about the Zags’ prospects in a 21st straight trip to college basketball’s premier tournament.

“I thought tonight we left the bad memories of our last game behind and played the Gonzaga way,” said Few.

No. 9 Baylor, Gonzaga’s next opponent, moved into the second round thanks to a 78-69 win over eighth-seeded Syracuse later on Thursday.

Led by Makai Mason’s 22 points, 9-seed Baylor relied on a late push to escape with the win, but may prove a tough opponent for Gonzaga despite a disappointing end to the regular season in which finished with a 19-13 record.