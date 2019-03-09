Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the second run of a World Cup women's slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, on Saturday. | AP

Mikaela Shiffrin clinches record 15th World Cup victory this season

SPINDERLUV MLYN, CZECH REPUBLIC - Mikaela Shiffrin won a women’s World Cup slalom on Saturday for a record 15th victory of the season.

No other skier, male or female, has won more than 14 races in a single campaign in the 53-year history of the World Cup.

Shiffrin could further improve the best mark as she is expected to compete in three events at next week’s World Cup Finals.

The American had already wrapped up the World Cup slalom season title, her sixth in the last seven years, and her third straight overall championship.

Shiffrin built on her first-run lead to beat Wendy Holdener by 0.85 seconds. It was Holdener’s 21st career podium in the discipline but the Swiss skier has yet to win a race.

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, the only skier other than Shiffrin to win a women’s World Cup slalom since January 2017, was more than two seconds behind in third.

