Soccer

Antlers begin defense of Asian Champions League title with victory

Kyodo

KASHIMA, IBARAKI PREF. - Kashima Antlers opened their Asian Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win over Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim thanks to goals either side of halftime from Taiki Hirato and Serginho.

In the first-ever ACL game involving a Malaysian side, defending champion Antlers were quick to put their Group E opponents under pressure at Kashima Stadium.

Hirato fired wide from close range, and then Serginho was brought down in the box in the 14th minute by goalkeeper Farizal Marlias, who redeemed himself by saving the Brazilian striker’s spot kick.

The visitors, winners of the past five Malaysian Super League titles, looked to go toe-to-toe with the champions and nearly matched them in terms of possession and shots on goal in the opening half.

They came close to taking the lead 10 minutes before the break when left back La’Vere Corbin-Ong headed just wide from a set piece.

Hirato broke the deadlock two minutes from halftime, beating Marlias with a long-range strike from near the left touchline.

Serginho doubled the lead for the J. League side 11 minutes after the interval when he stroked home a shot into the top left corner from outside the box.

But the Malaysians continued to create opportunities and were rewarded in the 80th minute when Brazilian striker Diogo scored from close range following a set piece.

Aiming to become just the second team to repeat as ACL champion, Kashima qualified for the main draw of the tournament by beating Australian side Newcastle Jets 4-1 in a playoff last month.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Pallbearers carry the coffin of former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks after a funeral service in Stoke-on-Trent, England, on Monday.
England bids farewell to World Cup star Gordon Banks
Thousands of fans joined luminaries of English soccer for a final farewell on Monday to Gordon Banks, a steelworker's son who became one of the world's greatest goalkeepers and will forever be r...
FIFA president Gianni Infantino, seen holding the official ball of the 2019 Women's World Cup at a news conference in Rome last Wednesday, believes the next edition of the tournament could be cohosted by North and South Korea.
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says joint Korean bid for Women's World Cup possible
A joint World Cup bid by North and South Korea is being talked up by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "I have been hearing for the Women's World Cup in 2023, the two Koreas," Infantino s...
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (right) moves the ball while Everton's Lucas Digne defends during their match on Sunday at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool loses control of title race after draw with Everton
Two months after blowing the chance to go 10 points clear, Liverpool isn't even top of the Premier League any more. With nine matches to go, the advantage is now back in the capable hand...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kashima's Serginho scores a second-half goal against Malaysian opponent Johor Darul Ta'zim in an Asian Champions League match on Tuesday at Kashima Stadium. | KYODO

, , , ,