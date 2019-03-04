Cubs hurler Yu Darvish confident after second spring training start

Yu Darvish, whose first season pitching for the Chicago Cubs was blighted by injury, was brimming with confidence after his second spring training start on Sunday.

“It’s the best stuff in my life,” Darvish said after he threw 27 pitches — 17 of them strikes — over two innings in the Cubs’ 13-4 win over the White Sox in Arizona.

He threw 15 additional pitches off the bullpen mound behind the left-field fence as Cubs batters roughed up the White Sox, producing a fast ball that touched 97 mph (156 kph) and good command of his breaking ball that was lacking as he issued four walks in his first preseason outing on Tuesday.

“It’s just about his own self confidence, building that right now,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Because physically he’s good.”

It’s been a long time since that could be said of Darvish.

He inked a six-year, $126 million deal with the Cubs in February of 2018 but struggled with elbow pain due to triceps tendinitis from May.

He completed just eight starts before landing on the disabled list and made two minor-league rehab appearances before he was shut down for the season.

The 32-year-old underwent arthroscopic debridement of his elbow last September.