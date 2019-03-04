Cubs starter Yu Darvish pitches against the White Sox during the second inning of a spring training game at Sloan Park on Sunday. | JOE CAMPOREALE / USA TODAY SPORTS / VIA REUTERS

Baseball / MLB

Cubs hurler Yu Darvish confident after second spring training start

AFP-JIJI

MESA, ARIZONA - Yu Darvish, whose first season pitching for the Chicago Cubs was blighted by injury, was brimming with confidence after his second spring training start on Sunday.

“It’s the best stuff in my life,” Darvish said after he threw 27 pitches — 17 of them strikes — over two innings in the Cubs’ 13-4 win over the White Sox in Arizona.

He threw 15 additional pitches off the bullpen mound behind the left-field fence as Cubs batters roughed up the White Sox, producing a fast ball that touched 97 mph (156 kph) and good command of his breaking ball that was lacking as he issued four walks in his first preseason outing on Tuesday.

“It’s just about his own self confidence, building that right now,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Because physically he’s good.”

It’s been a long time since that could be said of Darvish.

He inked a six-year, $126 million deal with the Cubs in February of 2018 but struggled with elbow pain due to triceps tendinitis from May.

He completed just eight starts before landing on the disabled list and made two minor-league rehab appearances before he was shut down for the season.

The 32-year-old underwent arthroscopic debridement of his elbow last September.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

The Eagles' Takahiro Norimoto has led the Pacific League in strikeouts in each of the past five seasons.
Eagles' Takahiro Norimoto leads NPB group chasing Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano
Tomoyuki Sugano is the best pitcher in Japanese baseball. The Yomiuri Giants ace has won the past two Sawamura Awards, hasn't posted an ERA higher 2.14 (or an fielding independent pitchi...
Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka has no issues with pitch clock in first outing of spring
Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka got along just fine with baseball's new 20-second pitch clock in his first spring training start. Tanaka is one of the majors' slowest workers, but h...
Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper speaks during his introductory news conference on Saturday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida.
Bryce Harper wants 'to be on Broad Street' for World Series parade
Bryce Harper sounded like a typical Philadelphian talking about a goal every Phillies fan will endorse. "I want to be on Broad Street on a frickin' boat or bus or whatever it is and hold...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Cubs starter Yu Darvish pitches against the White Sox during the second inning of a spring training game at Sloan Park on Sunday. | JOE CAMPOREALE / USA TODAY SPORTS / VIA REUTERS

, ,