Rika Kihira reacts after her free skate at the Four Continents Championships in Anaheim, California, on Friday night. | AFP-JIJI

Figure Skating

Rika Kihira wins Four Continents title

AP

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - Rika Kihira was steadfast that she was going to land a triple axel at the Four Continents Championships.

She didn’t land it during the short program and found herself in fifth place going into Friday night’s free skate. She successfully nailed it on her first jump and put together a flawless four-minute program set to “Beautiful Storm” by Jennifer Thomas.

“I was hardly able to practice my triple axel in this rink but I was determined, very focused and kept my concentration,” Kihira said.

Kihira scored 153.14 points in the free skate and finished with 221.99 points, easily outdistancing Kazakhstan’s Elizabet Tursynbaeva by more than 14 points. Her triple axel earned 10.51 points but she also had a pair of combinations that scored well — triple lutz/triple toe loop combination (11.95) and triple lutz/double toe loop-double loop (11.39).

“I was able to leave yesterday’s mistake behind. During this season, I learned how to keep my concentration in my free skating no matter what happens in my short program,” said Kihira, who won the Grand Prix Final earlier this season.

Tursynbaeva — who had 139.37 points in the free skate and 207.46 overall — said she didn’t expect to be on the podium. She wasn’t the only one who was surprised. She had planned to do a triple lutz on her opening jump, but instead attempted a quad salchow. She got all four rotations in but was unable to land it cleanly.

“I’m happy I attempted it and will keep trying until I land it. I started working on the jump in 2016 but only started putting it in my program a couple weeks ago,” she said. “I will have the same programs at worlds, so I will keep working on the programs, I want to do better next time and will try the quad again.”

Mai Mihara (207.12) placed third after being in eighth after the short program, and defending champion Kaori Sakamoto (206.79) was fourth.

Americans Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell were in the top three after the short program but struggled. Tennell (202.07) was the leader after the short program, but made an error on a triple lutz/triple toe loop combination, underrotated two other jumps and finished fifth.

“I have been hitting it every time all week, the only place I’ve been missing it is in competition so it’s very frustrating,” Tennell said.

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Kaori Sakamoto competes in the short program at the Four Continents Championship in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.
Sakamoto in 2nd after short program; Uno struggles to 4th at Four Continents
Defending champion Kaori Sakamoto placed second, just over half a point behind Bradie Tennell of the United States, after the women's short program at the Four Continents Figure Skating Champion...
Ayaka Hosoda gained national attention by landing three triple axels at the Japan Championships at the age of 23.
Ayaka Hosoda very likely to continue competitive career next season
Veteran skater Ayaka Hosoda, who stole the show with her triple axels at the Japan Championships in December, is very likely to continue her skating career, The Japan Times has learned. ...
Grand Prix Final champion Rika Kihira will look to get back on top of the podium at the Four Continents Championships this week after finishing second at the Japan nationals in December.
Kihira, Sakamoto look to lead Japan to sweep again at Four Continents
The skating season gets back in full swing this week with the Four Continents Championships in Anaheim, California, starting on Thursday. Japan's women will be looking for their second straight ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mai Mihara competes in the free skate at the Four Continents Championships in Anaheim, California, on Friday. Mihara finished third in the event. | AFP-JIJI Rika Kihira reacts after her free skate at the Four Continents Championships in Anaheim, California, on Friday night. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,