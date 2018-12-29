Kashima Antlers defender Gen Shoji to transfer to French club Toulouse

Kashima Antlers defender Gen Shoji is set to complete a transfer to French first-division side Toulouse, the J. League club announced Saturday.

The two teams have reached an agreement and a contract will be signed after the 26-year-old center Shoji travels to France next month for a medical, Kashima said. He is set to sign a 3½-year deal with his new club.

“I will move (to France) with confidence and strong motivation. I want to demonstrate what I learned during my time with Kashima,” he told reporters at the team’s clubhouse in Ibaraki Prefecture.