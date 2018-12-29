Soccer / J. League

Kashima Antlers defender Gen Shoji to transfer to French club Toulouse

KYODO

Kashima Antlers defender Gen Shoji is set to complete a transfer to French first-division side Toulouse, the J. League club announced Saturday.

The two teams have reached an agreement and a contract will be signed after the 26-year-old center Shoji travels to France next month for a medical, Kashima said. He is set to sign a 3½-year deal with his new club.

“I will move (to France) with confidence and strong motivation. I want to demonstrate what I learned during my time with Kashima,” he told reporters at the team’s clubhouse in Ibaraki Prefecture.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Mitsuo Ogasawara
Former Japan midfielder Mitsuo Ogasawara retires
Kashima Antlers midfielder Mitsuo Ogasawara is retiring, the team announced Thursday. "I am very happy and honored that I played until now with such a wonderful team and can close my ca...
Former Seattle Sounders coach Sigi Schmid, seen in a May 2009 file photo, became the winningest coach in MLS history with 266 regular-season and playoff victories. He died on Tuesday at age 65.
Sigi Schmid, winningest coach in MLS history, dies at 65
Sigi Schmid, the winningest coach in MLS history, has died. He was 65. Schmid's family said he died Tuesday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Schmid was hospitalized three weeks ago ...
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores on a penalty kick against Newcastle at Anfield Stadium on Wednesday.
Liverpool extends Premier League lead as Man City falls again
Rafael Benitez has little doubt Liverpool is ready to end a 28-year wait to win the English title. While Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp refused to get carried away after his team surged si...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Gen Shoji | KYODO

, ,