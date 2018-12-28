Lightning blow big lead, conquer Flyers in OT

The NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded again following another dismal third period against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Alex Killorn scored 18 seconds into overtime and the Tampa Bay, after blowing a three-goal lead in the third, extended its point streak to 13 games Thursday night with a 6-5 win over Philadelphia.

“In the grand scheme of things, it’s another two points,” Tampa Bay star Steven Stamkos said. “Usually you feel pretty good about a win (but) this one just felt like we let our goaltender down. Just very uncharacteristic play.”

Stamkos had two goals and two assists to help the Lightning go ahead 5-2 at the end of two periods. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and three assists for Tampa Bay, which is 12-0-1 during its current run.

Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson had the other Tampa Bay goals, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Killorn put home the winner from the top of the right circle.

Dale Weise and Robert Hagg scored in the opening 4:21 of the third, and Ivan Provorov got the Flyers even at 8:38.

“I think going into the third, if we knew we were going to take a point we would take it,” Provorov said. “This game proves that this team doesn’t quit, plays to the end.”

Philadelphia erased a four-goal deficit during the second half of the third period before losing 6-5 to the Lightning in overtime on Nov. 17.

“As soon as you get the first (goal) it was like, ‘OK, we can actually do this one more time,’ ” Hagg said.

Stamkos scored at 12:23 of the second before putting the Lightning ahead 4-2 on the power play 2:31 later. He has 14 goals in December, a career high for one month.

“There’s still a couple days left this month so I’d like to continue that,” Stamkos said. “I’d love to continue doing that in wins. It feels a lot better when things are going well for yourself and the team.”

Devils 5, Bruins 2

In Boston, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 40 shots for his first NHL victory, Blake Coleman scored twice and New Jersey defeated the Bruins.

Sharks 4, Ducks 2

In San Jose, Brent Burns scored midway through the third period of his 1,000th career game and led the Sharks to a victory over Anaheim.

In Other Games

Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1

Penguins 5, Red Wings 2

Blue Jackets 4, Rangers 3 (OT)

Blackhawks 5, Wild 2

Canucks 4, Oilers 2

Blues 4, Sabres 1

Stars 2, Predators 0

Flames 4, Jets 1

Golden Knights 2, Avalanche 1

Kings 2, Coyotes 1