Yakult reaches deal with pitcher Albert Suarez

The Tokyo Yakult Swallows have reached an agreement to acquire former major league pitcher Albert Suarez, the Central League club said Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Suarez played Triple-A ball for the Reno Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ affiliate, this past season. He went 0-1 with a 4.97 ERA in 31 games.

In 40 major league games, including 12 starts, he had a 3-8 record with a 4.51 ERA.

Suarez is expected to be a starter next season for Yakult, which finished second in the CL this year with a 75-66-2 record.

The right-hander, originally from Venezuela, is the older brother of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks pitcher Robert Suarez.