U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering visiting the Asia-Pacific region and Brussels in mid- to late March in his first foreign trips since taking office late last month, U.S. television network CNN has reported.

The order of these trips has yet to be determined, it said.

When Blinken visits the Asia-Pacific region, he will likely travel along with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to hold meetings with the foreign ministers of Japan, South Korea and Australia, CNN quoted sources familiar with the matter as saying.

By sending Blinken for in-person meetings with foreign ministers of U.S. allies in the Asia-Pacific region and NATO member states, U.S. President Joe Biden is apparently aiming to display his commitment to maintaining strong ties with these countries.

The Biden administration has emphasized the importance of the “Quad” framework among the United States, Japan, India and Australia, and of U.S.-Japan-South Korea trilateral relations in opposing threats from China and North Korea.

Still, the travel plans could change as the administration monitors the state of the novel coronavirus pandemic, CNN said.

Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday that Blinken has received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.