House of Councilors member Anri Kawai, who was found guilty by a district court last month of vote-buying in the 2019 Upper House election, is set to step down as a lawmaker, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

Kawai, 47, who once belonged to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and whose husband is a former justice minister, will hand in her resignation Wednesday to House of Councilors President Akiko Santo, according to the sources. Her resignation is expected to be approved during an Upper House plenary session, they said.

Kawai is believed to have chosen to quit ahead of potentially losing her status as a lawmaker should the court ruling be finalized.

As her resignation will leave open an Upper House seat in her Hiroshima constituency, a by-election to choose her replacement is slated to be held on April 25, the same date as by-elections in Hokkaido and Nagano constituencies.

Kawai was found guilty by the Tokyo District Court on Jan. 21 of conspiring with her husband to violate the election law by handing out ¥1.7 million in total to five local assembly members in Hiroshima Prefecture between March and June in 2019.

The results could deal a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose approval ratings have recently plummeted over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, if his LDP fails to secure seats in all three constituencies.

The court ruled that she had bribed four local legislators in the prefecture, in violation of the Public Offices Election Law. Kawai had denied all the charges against her.

Upon hearing of her decision to step down as a lawmaker, local politicians expressed anger over her conduct.

“She should have resigned much earlier,” a Hiroshima assembly member said. “At a time that is tough for everybody due to the coronavirus outbreak, she is insincere, causing trouble (with the election scandal).”