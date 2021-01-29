The dollar rose slightly to around ¥104.50 in Tokyo trading Friday, as risk-averse sentiment spread further.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥104.54, up from ¥104.31 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.2104, up from $1.2093, and at ¥126.54, up from ¥126.14.

After hovering around ¥104.20, the dollar rose above ¥104.50 in midmorning trading on buying by Japanese importers for settlement purposes. But the U.S. currency soon lost steam and struggled for direction until seeing buying slightly outpace selling in the late afternoon.

Although moving on a firm note amid the spread of a risk-off mood in the wake of the 225-issue Nikkei average’s downturn, “the dollar-yen pair had little room for a further rise after its recent advance,” a Japanese bank official said.

“Players took to the sidelines to see movements of U.S. and European stocks later on Friday,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.