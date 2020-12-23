Japan has decided to tighten its border controls for visitors from Britain as it seeks to prevent the spread of a new and virulent strain of the coronavirus detected in the country, the government said Wednesday.

The government said it would temporarily ban most arrivals from the U.K., though Japanese nationals and foreign nationals with valid residence permits would be exempt from the new measures.

The government will also suspend a measure allowing short-term business travelers returning to Japan from Britain to be exempt from 14-day quarantine. Both measures will take effect Thursday.

Japan already denies entry to foreign nationals without resident status who have recently been to most other parts of the world, including Europe, with some humanitarian exceptions.

The government hopes to prevent the new coronavirus strain, which has also been found in some other countries, from entering Japan by strengthening its entry restrictions.

The quarantine exemption for business travelers returning to Japan after staying in Britain for up to seven days is part of the measures the government has taken to resume international travel. Eligible for the exemption are those who submit activity plans and promise not to use public transportation for 14 days from their arrival.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)