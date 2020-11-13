Japanese scientist Masatoshi Koshiba, a co-winner of the 2002 Nobel Prize in physics for his pioneering contribution in the field of astrophysics, has died, the University of Tokyo said Friday. He was 94.

Koshiba, a distinguished professor at the university, confirmed the existence of cosmic neutrinos by devising and using a detector called Kamiokande, composed of photomultiplier tubes in a cylindrical water tank placed 1,000 meters underground, in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan.

He died Thursday night, the university said.

Koshiba shared the prize with the late Raymond Davis Jr. of the United States and the late Italian-born Riccardo Giacconi, according to the Nobel Prize website.