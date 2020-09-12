Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited a Tokyo hospital Saturday for the first time since his surprise announcement last month that he will step down due to his battle with a chronic disease.

The latest visit to Keio University Hospital, his third recent trip there, was apparently for a check-up and treatment of his ulcerative colitis intestinal disease.

At an Aug. 28 news conference, Abe cited the need to undergo treatment for the condition with a new drug as the reason for his resignation.

The prime minister visited the hospital on Aug. 17 and 24 while experiencing a flare-up of the disease that also caused his abrupt resignation as prime minister in 2007 after just one year on the job.

On returning power in 2012, he said he had overcome the illness with the help of a new drug.

Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is on Monday set to elect his successor as party leader, who is then expected to be installed as Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary session two days later.