A well-known shrine in Kyoto held a Shinto and Buddhist rite originating in the 10th century after a 550-year hiatus on Friday, as part of its efforts to revive ancient rituals.

The Kitano Tenmangu shrine, founded in 947, said it had not held the Kitano Goryoe rite since 1467, when the Onin War, an 11-year-long civil war, broke out.

The rite was originally held to appease the anger of the spirit of Sugawara no Michizane (845-903), a scholar and politician enshrined as a god at Kitano Tenmangu, as people in ancient Japan believed that natural disasters and epidemics were due to curses made by well-known figures who were tragically killed or who died with feelings of resentment.

On Friday, shrine priests performed the rite jointly with priests from the Enryakuji Temple in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, as the Goryoe rite had been held in a syncretism of Shinto and Buddhism.

In addition to praying for the repose of Michizane’s spirit, the priests prayed for an end to the novel coronavirus pandemic and for people’s good health and safety, according to the shrine.