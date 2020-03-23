Volunteers pitch in to help restore gutted Shuri Castle in Okinawa

Volunteers joined in Monday to help reconstruct historic Shuri Castle, an Okinawa landmark destroyed by fire last year, cleaning the distinctive red roof tiles that are to be used in the restoration.

The volunteer effort had been delayed nearly three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they were finally able to pitch in, the participants began removing plaster from the roof tiles of the Hokuden north hall, Nanden south hall and the guardhouse, which had all burned to the ground in the Oct. 31 fire.

Including the main buildings of the castle — the prefecture’s trademark symbol and located at a World Heritage site — the fire devastated six wooden structures occupying over 4,000 square meters on a hill overlooking Naha, the prefectural capital. The blaze is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault.

While reconstruction work began Feb. 10, the Okinawa Prefectural Government is still soliciting ideas on how to use the damaged tiles. The volunteer work will continue through April 26.

Shuri Castle was the center of government, foreign affairs and culture in the Ryukyu Kingdom from 1429 until Okinawa was annexed by Japan in 1879. It has burned down several times, including during World War II. The castle ruins, excluding restored buildings, were registered as an UNESCO World Heritage site in 2000.