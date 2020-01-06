National / Crime & Legal

Nippon Ishin lawmaker Mikio Shimoji admits taking money in casino scandal

Kyodo

NAHA, OKINAWA PREF. – Lawmaker Mikio Shimoji reversed course and admitted Monday that his office received ¥1 million ($9,250) for 2017 general election campaigning from a Chinese gambling operator linked to a casino bribery scandal.

Speaking at a news conference in the Okinawa prefectural capital of Naha, Shimoji said he would consider whether to resign from Nippon Ishin no Kai.

A Lower House member, Shimoji, 58, is one of five lawmakers who have been questioned by Tokyo prosecutors on a voluntary basis over their alleged receipt of cash from Chinese firm 500.com Ltd.

Shimoji previously told said that he had never received money from the company.

Mikio Shimoji | KYODO

