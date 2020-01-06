Fujifilm Holdings Corp. and Xerox Corp. will not renew the current five-year contract where the Japanese company's unit Fuji Xerox Co. was allowed to engage in sales in the Asia-Pacific region while Xerox covered Europe and the United States. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Fujifilm to end brand license and sales cooperation with Xerox

Kyodo

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. said Monday it will dissolve a contract with Xerox Corp. on sales cooperation and the right to use the U.S. office equipment-maker’s brand at the end of March 2021, opting to enter the U.S. and European markets with its own brand.

Fujifilm notified Xerox it will not renew the current five-year contract, under which the Japanese company’s unit Fuji Xerox Co. was allowed to engage in sales in the Asia-Pacific region while Xerox covered Europe and the United States.

With the decision, Fujifilm will also no longer need to pay about ¥10 billion ($92 million) in license fees annually charged by Xerox for using its brand for products to be sold in the Asia-Pacific region.

In line with the termination of the contract, Fuji Xerox will be renamed Fujifilm Business Innovation Corp. as of April 1, 2021. The company said it will continue to supply products to Xerox even after the contract ends.

“Fuji Xerox is now strongly positioned to conduct businesses dynamically and with more liberty in a truly global manner,” Koichi Tamai, president of Fuji Xerox, said in a statement.

Fuji Xerox had been a joint venture with the U.S. maker for 57 years before Fujifilm made it a wholly owned business in November 2019.

The end of the decadeslong partnership came as Fujifilm scrapped its plan to merge with Xerox, announced in 2018, amid strong opposition by the U.S. maker’s major shareholders.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Securities firm employees dressed in kimono pose after Monday's Daihakkai ceremony marking the start of the year's trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Tokyo stocks plunge and yen surges amid rising Middle East tensions
Japan's markets got off to a rocky start Monday as Tokyo stocks plunged and the yen surged against the dollar on the first trading day of 2020, after concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle...
Student Bhat Musaddiq Reyaz (left) stands in a crowded carriage of a passenger train on his way back to Kashmir from Banihal, india, Dec. 21. Every day the train to Kashmir's remote cyber oasis Banihal is packed as people travel for hours to get online in the disputed region where internet has been cut for five months.
Overload on train to Kashmir's internet oasis
Every day the train to Kashmir's remote cyber oasis Banihal is packed as people travel for hours to get online in the disputed region where internet has been cut for five months. The moun...
Parents work remotely while attending to their children at a cafe in Tokyo during a telework experiment event in July.
Japan corporate culture remains obstacle to adoption of teleworking
The government has been actively promoting telework, touting its many merits from easing traffic congestion and enhancing disaster preparedness to helping recruit and retain talent amid a chronic l...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. and Xerox Corp. will not renew the current five-year contract where the Japanese company's unit Fuji Xerox Co. was allowed to engage in sales in the Asia-Pacific region while Xerox covered Europe and the United States. | BLOOMBERG

, ,