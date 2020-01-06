Fujifilm to end brand license and sales cooperation with Xerox

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. said Monday it will dissolve a contract with Xerox Corp. on sales cooperation and the right to use the U.S. office equipment-maker’s brand at the end of March 2021, opting to enter the U.S. and European markets with its own brand.

Fujifilm notified Xerox it will not renew the current five-year contract, under which the Japanese company’s unit Fuji Xerox Co. was allowed to engage in sales in the Asia-Pacific region while Xerox covered Europe and the United States.

With the decision, Fujifilm will also no longer need to pay about ¥10 billion ($92 million) in license fees annually charged by Xerox for using its brand for products to be sold in the Asia-Pacific region.

In line with the termination of the contract, Fuji Xerox will be renamed Fujifilm Business Innovation Corp. as of April 1, 2021. The company said it will continue to supply products to Xerox even after the contract ends.

“Fuji Xerox is now strongly positioned to conduct businesses dynamically and with more liberty in a truly global manner,” Koichi Tamai, president of Fuji Xerox, said in a statement.

Fuji Xerox had been a joint venture with the U.S. maker for 57 years before Fujifilm made it a wholly owned business in November 2019.

The end of the decadeslong partnership came as Fujifilm scrapped its plan to merge with Xerox, announced in 2018, amid strong opposition by the U.S. maker’s major shareholders.