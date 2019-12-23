Emperor Emeritus Akihito is seen with former Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct. 30. | IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY / VIA KYODO

National

Former Emperor Akihito marks first birthday since abdicating

Kyodo

Former Emperor Akihito turned 86 on Monday, marking his first birthday since stepping down from the chrysanthemum throne in late April to become the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in around 200 years.

The former emperor continues to live in the Imperial Palace but has largely withdrawn from public life since his abdication on April 30, a day before his elder son, Emperor Naruhito, ascended the throne.

The former emperor’s birthday is no longer designated as a national holiday, as it was during his 30-year reign.

Although he suffered a bout of cerebral anemia in July, he has regained his health and takes a walk around his residence in the early morning every day with Empress Emerita Michiko, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The imperial couple has been preparing to move to the Takanawa Imperial Residence in Tokyo’s Minato Ward by late March.

The former emperor sometimes plays cello to piano accompaniment by the former empress. He also frequents a biology research institute inside the Imperial Palace to continue his study of goby fish and plans to write new academic papers, the agency said.

He has attended concerts and art exhibitions in his private time as well as the third-place match of the Rugby World Cup in November.

Last year, a record 82,850 well-wishers visited the Imperial Palace to celebrate his final birthday as reigning emperor.

In 2016, Emperor Akihito indicated his desire to step down in a rare televised video message, citing concern he might not be able to fulfill his official duties due to his advanced age. The Diet enacted one-off legislation the following year to enable him to do so.

His abdication ended the Heisei Era and ushered in the new Reiwa Era, which means “beautiful harmony.”

The former emperor was the first one enthroned under the country’s postwar Constitution, which defines the monarch as a “symbol of the state” and does not give him any political power.

His enthronement on Jan. 8, 1989, came a day after the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, and marked the start of the Heisei Era, meaning “achieving peace.”

The former emperor spent his years on the throne working to console the victims of disasters, including the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent Fukushima nuclear crisis, and commemorating those who perished in World War II.

Together with Empress Michiko, he traveled to Saipan in 2005, visited Palau in 2015 and the Philippines the following year to pray for the war dead, regardless of nationality.

The couple visited a total of 36 countries during the Heisei Era and he became the first Japanese emperor to travel to China.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

North Korea carries out a test of its "super-large multiple rocket launcher" on Oct. 31.
U.S. plans January meeting with Japan, South Korea ministers to discuss North Korea threats
The United States is arranging a meeting with the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea next month to coordinate steps to deal with North Korea and its increasingly provocative rhetoric, diplo...
Trade officials from China, South Korea and Japan meet Sunday in Beijing to discuss free trade issues ahead of Tuesday's trilateral summit in the southwestern city of Chengdu.
At Beijing meeting, China, Japan, South Korea trade ministers vow to accelerate free trade
Chinese, Japanese and South Korean trade ministers pledged Sunday to step up ongoing negotiations on a trilateral free trade agreement and a wider Asia-Pacific deal. Chinese Commerce Minister Zh...
This photo, taken by a local resident early Sunday morning, shows a fire engine outside a condominium in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward after a fire broke out in the building. One person was killed in the blaze and two others remain in critical condition.
Elderly woman dies in Tokyo condominium fire
A fire that broke out at a condominium in central Tokyo early Sunday morning left one person dead and two others in critical condition, according to emergency personnel and local police. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Emperor Emeritus Akihito is seen with former Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct. 30. | IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY / VIA KYODO

, ,