A bartender holds a glass of Kirin Ichiban beer for a photograph at the Kirin Brewery Co. factory in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, in May 2018. A Kirin group firm plans to introduce a new restaurant service that allows customers to place orders and make payments using smartphones. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Kirin restaurant to introduce smartphone order, payment service

JIJI

Restaurant operator Kirin City Co. will introduce a new service that allows customers to place orders and make payments using smartphones, according to parent Kirin Holdings Co.

The service will be introduced at Craft Marche by Kirin City, a craft beer restaurant to be opened Wednesday in Tokyo’s Ebisu district.

Customers can download the menu via free messaging app Line and order beverages and foods, the company said Monday. Payments can be made by smartphone settlement service Line Pay, as well as by cash or credit card.

With the service, customers will have no need to call over a waiter or line up to pay. The service will help the restaurant consider steps to draw more customers by learning their preferences as it saves each customer’s data on visits and orders.

“The service will enable customers to make orders whenever they like, reducing stress,” Kirin City President Yuta Eda said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Journalists take photos of Xiaomi Corp.'s Mi Note 10 smartphone during a news conference in Tokyo on Monday.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi makes foray into Japanese market
Xiaomi Corp., the world's fourth-largest maker of smartphones, is entering the Japanese market, embarking on a quest to win the hearts of iPhone-loving Japanese consumers. Though late in joining...
Image Not Available
Dollar eases to around ¥108.60 in Tokyo trading
The dollar eased to around ¥108.60 in lackluster Tokyo trading Monday. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.56-57, down from ¥108.66-66 at the same time Friday. The euro was...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rise for third session on Wall Street climb
Tokyo stocks rose Monday for the third consecutive session thanks to a climb on Wall Street late last week. The Nikkei 225 average advanced 76.30 points, or 0.33 percent, to end at 23,430.70 aft...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A bartender holds a glass of Kirin Ichiban beer for a photograph at the Kirin Brewery Co. factory in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, in May 2018. A Kirin group firm plans to introduce a new restaurant service that allows customers to place orders and make payments using smartphones. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,