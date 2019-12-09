The coffin of slain Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura is carried by airline workers Monday at Fukuoka airport. | KYODO

National

Body of NGO chief Tetsu Nakamura arrives in hometown of Fukuoka after Afghanistan shooting

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – The body of Tetsu Nakamura, the Japanese physician and devoted aid worker who was killed in a shooting five days earlier in Afghanistan, arrived Monday in his home prefecture of Fukuoka accompanied by members of his family.

The 73-year-old, who headed the Peshawar-kai aid group based in the city of Fukuoka, and five Afghans including his driver and bodyguards were killed Wednesday when armed men attacked their vehicles in Jalalabad in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

The group said funeral services will be held Wednesday in Fukuoka. Japanese police said they will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of Nakamura’s death and launch an investigation into his murder.

On Sunday, the plane carrying Nakamura’s body arrived at Narita Airport near Tokyo at around 5:30 p.m. Nakamura’s wife, Naoko, 66, oldest daughter, Akiko, 39, and senior Vice Foreign Minister Keisuke Suzuki laid flowers and observed a moment of silence as the coffin was unloaded at Narita.

Representatives of the Afghan Embassy in Japan were also among some 15 people who paid tribute to Nakamura at Narita airport, with some shedding tears as his family laid flowers.

RELATED STORIES

The civilian plane left Kabul on Saturday after the Afghan government held a ceremony at the airport, with President Ashraf Ghani joining soldiers in carrying the coffin. Ghani also met with Nakamura’s family, who had traveled to the country to accompany the doctor’s body back to Japan.

Authorities in Nangarhar have said they obtained information about a possible attack on Nakamura about a year ago and had assigned four bodyguards to protect him.

Anti-government militants, including the Taliban and Islamic State, operate in the province.

Shah Mahmood Miakhel, governor of the province, told reporters on Thursday there is evidence that the attack was planned outside Afghanistan, without elaborating. Further investigations are necessary, he added.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A mother (left) and her daughter check a list of participants during a matchmaking party in Tokyo on Nov. 3.
'Parasite singles': Why young Japanese aren't getting married
A sharply dressed crowd of singles shuffle awkwardly around conference-room tables, exchanging small talk and CVs in an attempt to find a marriage partner — all of them accompanied by their parents...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a welcoming ceremony in Tehran on June 12. Abe visited Iran in hopes of brokering dialogue between Tehran and Washington.
U.S. indicates approval of plan for Iranian President Rouhani to visit Tokyo, as Tehran seeks to ...
The United States has shown approval toward Japan's plan to have Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visit the country, according to diplomatic sources, as Tehran is seeking to break a deadlock ove...
Empress Masako
Empress Masako turns 56 with vow to do more to help Emperor in new role
Empress Masako, still recovering from stress-induced mental health issues, said Monday she is happy to have completed her duties as part of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement rituals and pledged to ke...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The coffin of slain Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura is carried by airline workers Monday at Fukuoka airport. | KYODO

, , ,