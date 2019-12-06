Business / Corporate

Sushi chain Sushiro posts robust sales in Hong Kong despite unrest

Nna/kyodo

Leading Japanese conveyer-belt sushi restaurant chain Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd.’s third overseas outlet in Hong Kong is posting robust sales despite continuing unrest.

Opened in August, its first Hong Kong restaurant posted record monthly sales in September among its outlets, including those in Japan, selling more than ¥80 million ($735,000) worth, about twice the amount of Sushiro’s average Japanese restaurant, company President and CEO Koichi Mizutome said in Tokyo on Thursday.

Hong Kong sales in October and November remained strong although the outlets had to advance their closing time following a series of massive protests, Mizutome said.

Sushiro is considering foraying into mainland China and Southeast Asian countries, with Hong Kong and Singapore as its respective bases, he said, adding that “the time is not ripe when seen from the perspective of China as a whole” but that “the markets in Shenzhen and Guangzhou in Guangdong province, both adjacent to Hong Kong, are maturing.”

He said its Singaporean unit, which also opened in August, has posted similarly good results, selling around 50 percent more than its average restaurant in Japan, and cited Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia as the next target markets in the region.

Under the Osaka-based firm’s medium-term business plan calling for overseas expansion, it aims at overseas sales of ¥20 billion in the fiscal year through September 2021.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Fearing worsening trade friction, Chinese tech firms stockpile U.S. chips
China is stockpiling U.S. computer chips, a sign that tech companies there are preparing for worsening trade relations that could lead to being cut off from American technology. Chinese i...
A Honda Motor Co. N-Box minivehicle is displayed during a media preview in Tokyo in July 2017.
Daihatsu Tanto displaces Honda N-Box in Japan new vehicle sales rankings
Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto minivehicle topped the new vehicle sales rankings in Japan in November, seizing the leading position from Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle, industry data showed Thu...
A board advertises the planned Saudi Aramco initial public offering on the Corniche coastline in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.
Saudi Aramco valued at $1.7 trillion in biggest-ever $25.6 billion IPO
Saudi Aramco on Thursday priced its long-awaited IPO at the high end of the target range, raising $25.6 billion and giving the energy giant a valuation of $1.7 trillion in the world's biggest stock...

, , ,