Japan and India to hold first security talks, with eye on Chinese assertiveness

Japan and India were on Saturday set to hold inaugural security talks where they are expected to affirm coordination in building a free and open Indo-Pacific in a veiled counter to China’s rising assertiveness and military buildup.

Meeting in New Delhi, the foreign and defense ministers of the two Asian democracies will speed up negotiations for an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA, which would allow the two sides to share defense capabilities and supplies including fuel and ammunition, according to Japanese officials.

The two governments are planning to sign the ACSA when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mid-December, the officials said.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Taro Kono plan to meet with Modi ahead of the so-called two-plus-two talks with their Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

“We would like to affirm cooperation toward achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Motegi said Friday in Tokyo, taking aim at China’s assertive territorial claims in the East and South China seas, as well as increased military presence in the Indian Ocean.

Jaishankar said the launch of the talks “reflects the growing strategic convergence between the two countries and a common desire to further deepen bilateral security and defense cooperation.”

The minister of external affairs quoted Modi as saying relations with Japan is a “vital pillar” of India’s “Act East” policy, and that the Modi government believes “there is much room to grow” in bilateral ties.

“Both countries are committed to working together toward a free and open rules-based Indo-Pacific that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, ensures freedom of navigation and overflight, facilitates unimpeded lawful commerce, and seeks peaceful resolution of disputes with full respect for legal and diplomatic processes,” Jaishankar said in a written interview with Kyodo News.

Similarly, Kono said he expects the two-plus-two talks to significantly upgrade security ties between the two countries.

“We have been advancing defense cooperation, with Japan’s Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense forces having each conducted joint exercises with their Indian counterparts,” he said.

In a summit in Tokyo in October last year, Abe and Modi agreed to launch the two-plus-two talks by upgrading the vice ministerial-level framework.

Japan is the second country with which India has two-plus-two security talks after the United States. New Delhi is the seventh two-plus-two partner for Tokyo.