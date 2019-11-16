National

Manga creator Leiji Matsumoto recovering after collapsing in Italy

Kyodo, JIJI

Legendary Japanese manga creator Leiji Matsumoto, known for “Galaxy Express 999” and many other works, collapsed Friday in Turin, Italy, but his condition has stabilized, a source close to him said Saturday.

Suspected of having a stroke, Matsumoto, 81, underwent a computed tomography scan of his brain at a hospital in Turin, Italy, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported Friday.

Matsumoto was visiting Turin to attend an event marking the 40th anniversary of the start of the television broadcast in Italy of “Space Pirate Captain Harlock,” one of his most famous manga works, the paper said.

He is likely to return to Japan when he has sufficiently recovered and is well enough to travel, the source said, adding that he is not in critical condition.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Actress Erika Sawajiri.
Actress Erika Sawajiri arrested for possessing MDMA capsule
Actress Erika Sawajiri was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing the synthetic drug MDMA at her home in Tokyo in violation of the drug control law, police sources said. The 33-year...
Five U.S. Air Force CV-22 Ospreys land at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo on April 5, 2018.
Washington asked Tokyo to pay five times as much per year for U.S. forces based in Japan
The United States asked Japan earlier this year to pay significantly more — about five times as much per year — to support U.S. forces stationed on the soil of its major Asian ally, ...
Shinjiro Koizumi
Shinjiro Koizumi makes it into 'leaders' section of Time magazine's '100 Next' list
Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has been chosen by Time magazine as one of the world's 100 rising stars who are expected to shape the future in various sectors. While noting that P...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Leiji Matsumoto | KYODO

, , ,