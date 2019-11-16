Manga creator Leiji Matsumoto recovering after collapsing in Italy

Legendary Japanese manga creator Leiji Matsumoto, known for “Galaxy Express 999” and many other works, collapsed Friday in Turin, Italy, but his condition has stabilized, a source close to him said Saturday.

Suspected of having a stroke, Matsumoto, 81, underwent a computed tomography scan of his brain at a hospital in Turin, Italy, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported Friday.

Matsumoto was visiting Turin to attend an event marking the 40th anniversary of the start of the television broadcast in Italy of “Space Pirate Captain Harlock,” one of his most famous manga works, the paper said.

He is likely to return to Japan when he has sufficiently recovered and is well enough to travel, the source said, adding that he is not in critical condition.