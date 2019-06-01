Tokyo Metropolitan Government to promote trips to Fukushima

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will launch a campaign to promote trips to Fukushima Prefecture for people who participate in international conferences and other events in the capital, Gov. Yuriko Koike has said.

Koike is set to conclude an agreement on the campaign with Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori on Thursday.

The campaign, intended to support reconstruction in Fukushima following the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdowns, will include providing information on tourist spots and suggesting routes for sightseeing.

“Enjoying sightseeing before and after business trips is receiving some attention. I want to meet this demand,” Koike said at a news conference Friday.