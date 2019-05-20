Japan stocks rise moderately, but topside capped

Stocks rose moderately Monday on the back of unexpectedly robust economic growth data.

But the market’s topside was capped partly because players became increasingly doubtful about the strength of the economy.

The Nikkei 225 average rose 51.64 points, or 0.24 percent, to end at 21,301.73. It gained 187.11 points Friday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 0.67 point, or 0.04 percent, higher at 1,554.92 after gaining 16.70 points Friday.

The Nikkei got off to a strong start and soon gained nearly 180 points, aided by a weak yen and better than expected preliminary gross domestic product data for January-March, brokers said.

Just before the opening bell, the Cabinet Office said Japan’s seasonally adjusted GDP grew a real 2.1 percent from the previous quarter at an annual rate, against the consensus estimate among market players of a 0.2 percent fall.

The Nikkei failed to expand its gains, due partly to a drop in Shanghai equities, though it remained in positive territory throughout the day.

Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co., noted that the market’s rise was limited as weak private consumption in the GDP data triggered a bout of selling.

According to the data, private consumption declined a real 0.1 percent quarter on quarter, while the GDP growth was backed mainly by a positive contribution from net exports reflecting a 4.6 percent fall in imports that was bigger than a drop of 2.4 percent in exports.

In the afternoon, the market saw mixed trading amid a lack of fresh incentives, brokers said.

“Investors are waiting for fresh news, especially on developments in U.S.-China trade talks,” Ichikawa said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,203 to 855 on the first section, while 82 issues were unchanged.

Volumes fell to 1.178 billion shares from 1.349 billion Friday.

Hokuetsu rocketed 9.03 percent after the paper manufacturer said Friday it expects to enjoy a 62.9 percent rise in group operating profit in the business year to next March. The news came as a positive surprise to investors, brokers said.

Maruha Nichiro was up 3.57 percent thanks to a media report that the seafood producer will start full-scale exports of fully farmed tuna to Europe thanks to the Japan-European Union economic partnership agreement taking effect this year.

Other winners included drugmaker Takeda and mobile game app developer DeNA.

Meanwhile, Japan Display tumbled 8.77 percent on a media report that a China-Taiwan consortium is demanding a review in conditions for its envisaged investment in the struggling liquid crystal display panel maker.

Among other losers were Mizuho Financial and technology giant Sony.