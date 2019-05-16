A woman walks past a Nissan Motor Co. logo at the company's headquarters in Yokohama on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Business / Corporate

Nissan to offer navigated highway driving system starting in fall

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA - Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday it will start offering from this fall a system that allows navigated highway driving and hands-off single-lane driving, in the automaker’s latest push toward self-driving vehicles.

Nissan said its Skyline sedan for the Japanese market can be equipped with the new driver assistance system, the first of its kind in the world.

Aiming to revive its sluggish earnings, the automaker is seeking to enhance the quality and brand image of its vehicles with next-generation technologies under a medium-term business plan unveiled Tuesday.

“No other company has this technology of navigated highway driving system with hands-off single-lane driving,” Nissan Executive Vice President Kunio Nakaguro told a news conference at the carmaker’s headquarters in Yokohama.

Tetsuya Iijima, general manager of Nissan’s autonomous drive development, said it would not be easy for other carmakers to commercially offer a more sophisticated assistance system for the moment.

To use the new system, drivers will need to first set their destinations in the navigation system before entering the highway. Once on the highway, the system will assist drivers with changing lanes until the highway exit is reached. It will also allow hands-off driving while cruising in a single lane.

Drivers will need to place their hands on the steering wheel when changing lanes to pass slower vehicles.

Navigated highway driving relies on three-dimensional high-definition maps, cameras, radars, sonar and global positioning system data for 360-degree, real-time information of the surrounding environment and to determine the vehicle’s precise location.

Carmakers and technology companies such as Google LLC and Tesla Inc. are developing self-driving vehicles not only to reduce road deaths but create new businesses such as ride-hailing autonomous taxis.

Audi AG has put a high-end A8 on the market that can, under certain circumstances, take full control of a vehicle away from the driver, while Daimler AG and BMW AG said in February they will jointly develop vehicles capable of automated driving on highways and during parking.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Orion Breweries executive Masakazu Miyazato (right) promotes Watta, a new chūhai brand from the company, with a senior JA Okinawa official in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on May 8.
Okinawa's Orion Breweries debuts first chūhai lineup with regional fruit twist
Orion Breweries Ltd. launched its first lineup of canned chūhai — a drink typically made of shōchū or vodka mixed with a nonalcholic beverage &#...
Actress Mio Imada and Hikakin, a popular YouTuber, pose for photos during Line Corp.'s media event Thursday in Tokyo.
Line Pay ¥30 billion campaign will allow users to send free ¥1,000 to all their friends
The messaging app giant Line Corp. said Thursday it will launch a ¥30 billion reward campaign next week to increase usage of its Line Pay service as the cashless war heats up among tech firms in Ja...
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker leaves after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and other state leaders for the 'Christchurch Appeal' against terrorism, at the Elysee Palace in Paris Wednesday.
Trump weighs six-month window for Japan and EU to agree cuts in auto imports into U.S. before tar...
U.S. President Donald Trump will give Japan and the EU 180 days to agree to a deal that would "limit or restrict" imports into the U.S. of automobiles and their parts in return for delaying new aut...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman walks past a Nissan Motor Co. logo at the company's headquarters in Yokohama on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,