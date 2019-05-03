SpaceX confirms crew capsule destroyed in ground test, site still inaccessible due to toxic fuel

SpaceX has confirmed its crew capsule was destroyed in ground testing two weeks ago.

A company vice president told reporters Friday it’s too soon to know what went wrong during the April 20 test or whether the capsule’s March space flight contributed to the failure. Flames engulfed the capsule a half-second before the launch-abort thrusters were to fire.

SpaceX still cannot access the test stand at Cape Canaveral, Florida, because of toxic fuel contamination.

Vice President Hans Koenigsmann says the cargo version of the Dragon capsule, meanwhile, is safe to fly to the International Space Station.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon rocket with station supplies early Friday morning. The flight was delayed by a power problem that occurred at the station Monday and was fixed Thursday.