In this March 8 image taken from video made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is hoisted onto a ship in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast after it returned from a mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX said Thursday that its Dragon capsule for astronauts, which flew without a crew to the International Space Station last month, was destroyed during a ground test Tuesday in Cape Canaveral, Florida. | NASA / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

SpaceX confirms crew capsule destroyed in ground test, site still inaccessible due to toxic fuel

AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - SpaceX has confirmed its crew capsule was destroyed in ground testing two weeks ago.

A company vice president told reporters Friday it’s too soon to know what went wrong during the April 20 test or whether the capsule’s March space flight contributed to the failure. Flames engulfed the capsule a half-second before the launch-abort thrusters were to fire.

SpaceX still cannot access the test stand at Cape Canaveral, Florida, because of toxic fuel contamination.

Vice President Hans Koenigsmann says the cargo version of the Dragon capsule, meanwhile, is safe to fly to the International Space Station.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon rocket with station supplies early Friday morning. The flight was delayed by a power problem that occurred at the station Monday and was fixed Thursday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Stephen Moore, visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, holds up a $20 dollar bill while speaking during an interview in Washington on Thursday. President Donald Trump's selection for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Moore, said he was "all in" for the central bank despite growing objections to his potential nomination among Senate Republicans.
Trump Fed choice Stephen Moore withdraws amid controversy over remarks against women
Conservative commentator Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump's pick for the Federal Reserve, withdrew from consideration Thursday after losing Republican support in the Senate, largely over his p...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to the media at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday.
William Barr snubs House hearing, is accused by Nancy Pelosi of 'crime' of lying
Attorney General William Barr skipped a House hearing Thursday on special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia report, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and President Dona...
In this handout photo released by Miraflores Press Office, Defense Minister Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez addresses his troops, standing next to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center left) during a meeting at Fort Tiuna in Caracas Thursday.
Venezuela's Maduro calls for military unity against 'traitors' after clashes kill four protesters
Flanked by uniformed commanders, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday urged the armed forces to combat "traitors" as he sought to project strength after opposition leader Juan Guaido cal...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

In this March 8 image taken from video made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is hoisted onto a ship in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast after it returned from a mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX said Thursday that its Dragon capsule for astronauts, which flew without a crew to the International Space Station last month, was destroyed during a ground test Tuesday in Cape Canaveral, Florida. | NASA / VIA AP

, , , ,