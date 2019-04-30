U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington last June. | BLOOMBERG

National / Politics

Trump offers 'heartfelt appreciation' to imperial couple ahead of Emperor Akihito's abdication

Kyodo

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump offered his “heartfelt appreciation” to Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Monday ahead of the emperor’s abdication and the beginning of the country’s new era.

“As the Heisei era draws to a close and a new generation prepares to ascend the throne, I want to recognize the tremendous importance that the United States attaches to its close relationship with Japan,” Trump said in a statement.

He noted that the outgoing emperor, to be succeeded by Crown Prince Naruhito on Wednesday, has welcomed five U.S. presidents to Japan, including Trump in November 2017, during his reign “from the end of the Cold War to the present day.”

“Our bilateral relationship was critical to navigating the global challenges of those times,” Trump said.

Trump and his wife, Melania, are set to become Japan’s first state guests after Crown Prince Naruhito’s enthronement and the start of the new Reiwa Era, when the couple visit Japan on May 25-28 to meet the new emperor.

“We look forward to continuing the tradition of partnership and cooperation with Japan, our great ally, in the new era,” he said.

Trump said Friday that he had decided to visit Japan in May after being told by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the succession is “100 times bigger” to the people of Japan than the Super Bowl.

At the outset of a White House meeting with the prime minister, Trump said he had hesitated to accept an invitation to meet the new emperor, not sure if he could make the trip, so he asked Abe: “How big is that event compared to the Super Bowl for the Japanese?”

Abe responded, “It’s about 100 times bigger,” and Trump immediately decided to visit, according to the president. “I’ll be there. If that’s the case, I’ll be there,” Trump said.

During his trip, Trump is also expected to watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo and give a U.S.-made trophy to the winner of the championship.

“I’ve always found that (sumo) fascinating,” Trump said, adding he thinks an outing to the Ryogoku Kokugikan sumo arena will be “something I’ll enjoy very much.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kaoru Hasegawa (center), who was arrested on suspicion of entering the premises of the junior high school Prince Hisahito attends, is taken to the Otsuka police station in the capital on Monday night.
Suspected intruder avoided main gate to access Prince Hisahito's school, where knives were left o...
A man suspected of having trespassed at the Tokyo junior high school attended by Prince Hisahito may have avoided the main gate on the way in, investigative sources said Tuesday. Kaoru Ha...
Dutch Queen Beatrix and her son, Crown Prince Willem-Alexander, wave to well-wishers from the balcony of the Royal Noordeinde Palace after opening the new parliamentary year in The Hague on Sept. 21, 2010. Beatrix abdicated in 2013.
Not performed for 200 years in Japan, abdication seen recently in monarchies in Europe — and Bhutan
Emperor Akihito will become on Tuesday the country's first monarch in more than 200 years to relinquish the throne, but around the world such moves are not uncommon. Including Commonwealth natio...
Emperor Akihito attends a ritual as part of his abdication, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Emperor Akihito begins abdication rituals as Japan marks end of era
Emperor Akihito reported his abdication to the Shinto sun goddess in a ritual at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday, starting a day of ceremonies to end a three decade reign in which he sought to ease ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington last June. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , , , , ,