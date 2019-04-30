A body is loaded into a Butler County coroner's van Monday after multiple people were found dead at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex in West Chester Township, Ohio, on Sunday night, according to police. | CARA OWSLEY / THE CINCINNATI ENQUIRER / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Three women, man found dead at Ohio apartment complex where shots were fired

AP

WEST CHESTER, OHIO - Three women and a man were found dead at an apartment complex in Ohio where multiple gunshots were fired, police said Monday. No suspect has been identified.

A man called 911 around 10 p.m. Sunday, saying he had arrived at the complex in a northern Cincinnati suburb to find four members of his family wounded, according to West Chester Township police.

“They are on the ground and bleeding,” said the caller, often choking up and out of breath as the dispatcher struggled to get details from him. “They are all bleeding.”

At times, he can be heard on the 911 audio frantically yelling “Help!” apparently to neighbors at the Lakefront at West Chester complex.

Township Police Chief Joel Herzog said at a news conference Monday that it’s too early in the investigation to suggest a motive. It will be up to the Butler County coroner to determine the cause of death and release the victims’ identities, Herzog said.

Herzog said that it didn’t appear that anyone had shot back at the perpetrator or perpetrators, whom police were still working to identify. They were also interviewing family members and neighbors.

“It does not appear that the shooter is among the dead,” Herzog said, adding that he doesn’t believe there is any danger to the community. There was no lockdown in effect at a nearby school, he said.

“It appears to be isolated,” Herzog said.

He added that the victims all appeared to have lived in the same apartment in the township, which is a growing, mostly suburban area roughly 20 miles (32 km) north of Cincinnati.

The man who called 911 provided little information on the call about what appeared to have happened. The caller has spoken to investigators, Herzog said. He confirmed that the caller was a relative of the victims.

Police said it appeared the family was preparing dinner when attacked, and there was some smoke when they arrived from the abandoned meal preparation.

Authorities have said that multiple agencies, including the State Highway Patrol, have been assisting in the investigation.

Police established a perimeter around the apartment complex early Monday and used police helicopters and K-9 units to search for a suspect.

Herzog said: “We’re actively searching with all the resources we can.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Mark Steven Domingo, 26, a U.S. veteran of the war in Afghanistan, charged in a federal criminal complaint with providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, is seen in this DMV photo released by FBI in Los Angeles Monday.
Army veteran's terror plot targeting California neo-Nazi rally reported foiled
A terror plot by an Army veteran who converted to Islam and planned to bomb a white supremacist rally in Southern California as retribution for the New Zealand mosque attacks was thwarted, federal ...
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., arrives for a Senate Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington last fall. Duckworth has returned to Iraq for the first time since the helicopter she was piloting was shot down during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004.
Tammy Duckworth returns to Iraq for first time since being shot down, losing legs
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth has returned to Iraq for the first time since the helicopter she was piloting was shot down during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004. The Illinois Democrat said Friday th...
Volunteers fish the plastic out of the canals as they take part in the annual Kings Fishing to make the canals plastic-free again organized by the Plastic Whale Foundation in Amsterdam on Sunday.
U.N. conference to consider plan to minimize global plastic waste
Over 180 countries have opened a U.N.-backed conference on waste and hazardous chemicals amid hopes it could produce a sweeping agreement toward minimizing generation of plastic waste, which has fo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A body is loaded into a Butler County coroner's van Monday after multiple people were found dead at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex in West Chester Township, Ohio, on Sunday night, according to police. | CARA OWSLEY / THE CINCINNATI ENQUIRER / VIA AP

, ,