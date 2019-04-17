Business / Corporate

950 apply for Coca-Cola Japan's voluntary retirement plan

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that 950 group employees have applied for its voluntary redundancy program conducted in March, against some 700 targeted by the company.

The retirement date under the program is April 30, according to the firm.

The company will book ¥8.7 billion in costs for special retirement allowances and re-employment support in its financial statement for January to March.

The program was aimed at streamlining operations at a time when the major beverage group faces higher logistics and material costs.

Bottles of Coca-Cola bearing the upcoming era name, Reiwa, are handed out to pedestrians in Tokyo on April 1, hours after the announcement.

