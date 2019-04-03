Microsoft Japan Co. will send out automatic updates for computers and software in response to the new era, which will begin on May 1. | GETTY IMAGES

Business

Microsoft to provide automatic updates to handle Japan era name change to Reiwa

JIJI

Microsoft Japan Co. said Tuesday that it will send out automatic updates for individual users of its Windows operating system and Office software to handle the era name change to Reiwa on May 1.

Users who have turned on automatic updating do not need to take any other special steps because necessary programs will be automatically installed, the Japanese arm of U.S. giant Microsoft Corp. said.

Users can also check how to manually update software on the Microsoft website.

In order to respond to technical questions during the Golden Week holiday period, which lasts for 10 days from April 27, Microsoft Japan will open a consultation desk for three days from April 30.

The company started work to add the new era name to its system after the name was announced Monday. Program updates will be offered in phases.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An aircraft belonging to Jetstar Japan Co. Ltd., in which Japan Airlines Co. holds a stake, flies last month.
Jetstar 787 had 'serious' engine trouble before landing at Kansai International Airport
A Boeing 787 plane of Australian budget carrier Jetstar Airways had trouble with both engines before landing at Kansai International Airport, the transport ministry said Tuesday. The ministry cl...
Passersby are silhouetted as a huge street monitor broadcasts news reporting ousted Nissan Motor chief's Carlos Ghosn's indictment and re-arrest in Tokyo in December.
Carlos Ghosn Twitter account says ousted Nissan chief will 'tell the truth' at news conference ne...
A verified Twitter account under the name of ousted Nissan Motor Co. chief Carlos Ghosn announced Wednesday that the onetime auto titan will hold a hotly anticipated news conference next week. "...
A juvenile AquaBounty salmon
Canada OKs first farm for genetically modified salmon
Canada's first commercial farm for genetically modified salmon received environmental approval on Tuesday — the final hurdle in a decades-long push to bring the fast-growing fish to market, amid st...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Microsoft Japan Co. will send out automatic updates for computers and software in response to the new era, which will begin on May 1. | GETTY IMAGES

, , ,