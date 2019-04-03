Microsoft to provide automatic updates to handle Japan era name change to Reiwa

Microsoft Japan Co. said Tuesday that it will send out automatic updates for individual users of its Windows operating system and Office software to handle the era name change to Reiwa on May 1.

Users who have turned on automatic updating do not need to take any other special steps because necessary programs will be automatically installed, the Japanese arm of U.S. giant Microsoft Corp. said.

Users can also check how to manually update software on the Microsoft website.

In order to respond to technical questions during the Golden Week holiday period, which lasts for 10 days from April 27, Microsoft Japan will open a consultation desk for three days from April 30.

The company started work to add the new era name to its system after the name was announced Monday. Program updates will be offered in phases.