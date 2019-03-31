Japan to keep official records of new era name's selection process

The government will officially record the process of selecting a new era name that will be announced this week, in time for Emperor Akihito’s planned abdication, government sources have said.

Among a set of documents to be kept for a maximum 30 years under the law will be a calligraphy of the gengo era name that Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is expected to show in an announcement Monday, the sources said Saturday.

The era name change will come on May 1 when Crown Prince Naruhito is due to ascend the throne, taking over from his father, Emperor Akihito, who is set to abdicate on April 30.

A panel of representatives from business, academia and media organizations will review proposed candidate names Monday morning and an outline of their discussions will also be part of the documents.

Following the announcement by the top government spokesman Suga, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to explain its meaning and literary work from which it is derived. But the government is unlikely to reveal further details that day, including other candidate names on the table.

Still, the government plans to keep records of such era name proposals examined by the panel and who came up with the ideas, the sources said.

The government’s move comes amid growing calls for proper management of official documents and archives to ensure the public’s right to know is protected.

Under the law, the government is required to keep official documents for a maximum 30 years, after which they will be moved to the National Archives of Japan or be discarded with the consent of the prime minister.

Japan adopted the current era name, Heisei, meaning “achieving peace,” in 1989 following the death of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa.

The calligraphy of Heisei, shown publicly for the first time by then-Chief Cabinet Secretary Keizo Obuchi, was temporarily kept at then-Prime Minister Noboru Takeshita’s house, prompting calls for the government to keep official documents properly. Japan did not have the current legal framework back then concerning official documents.

Official documents related to the era name change from Showa to Heisei remain classified as the government decided to keep them confidential for five more years. They will likely be made public in April 2024 or later.