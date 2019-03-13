Flames pour from the Italian merchant ship Grande America off the coast of the French Brittany Monday. The crew of the Royal Navy frigate HMS Argyll has saved all 27 members aboard the Italian cargo ship after its containers and cars caught fire off the coast of France. | LOIC BERNARDIN / MARINE NATIONALE / VIA AFP-JIJI

World

Italian freighter sinks off France's Atlantic coast after fire; all 27 aboard rescued

AFP-JIJI

ILLE-ET-VILAINE, FRANCE - An Italian cargo ship sank about 330 km (200 miles) off the Western Atlantic coast of France on Tuesday after rescue vessels were unable to put out a fire that broke out late Sunday, officials said.

All 27 people aboard the Grande America were rescued without injury on Monday night.

The ship was on its way from Hamburg, Germany, to Casablanca in Morocco before the blaze, “which intensified over the past 24 hours,” French naval authorities said on Twitter.

“The ship had been listing increasingly to the right as time went on,” it added.

French Environment Minister Francois de Rugy told lawmakers in Paris on Tuesday that officials still did not know what the ship was transporting, but that anti-pollution measures were already being taken.

“As always in these situations, there are pollution risks, we can’t deny it, because already there was the heavy fuel used for the engine,” de Rugy said.

A first tugboat to reach the ship was unable to extinguish the fire, and two others were on their way to the site Tuesday when the ship sank in waters that are about 4,600 meters (15,000 feet) deep.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director L. Francis Cissna speaks about the Bangladeshi suspect in an attempted suicide bombing in New York, during a press briefing at the White House in Washington in 2017. USCIS reportedly plans to close its offices abroad.
'Pulling up the drawbridge': Trump camp reportedly closing U.S. immigration agency's overseas off...
President Donald Trump's administration is planning to close the U.S. immigration agency's overseas locations, according to current and former officials and an internal memo, in a move affecting...
Children sit in front of moldy bread in their shelter in Aslam, Hajjah, Yemen, in October. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned in a report Tuesday that thousands of Yemeni civilians caught in fierce clashes between warring factions are trapped in the embattled northern district of Hajjah.
Thousands trapped in Yemen's northern flash point, U.N. warns
A U.N. humanitarian agency warned Tuesday that thousands of Yemeni civilians caught in fierce clashes between warring factions are trapped in an embattled northern governorate, an area that has bec...
Homicide detective Giniton Lajes listens to a question during a press conference regarding the arrest of two suspects in the killing of councilwoman Marielle Franco, at Civil Police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro Tuesday. The brazen assassination of the councilwoman and her driver on March 14 last year led to massive protests and widespread anger in Latin America's largest nation.
Rio police in spotlight as ex-cops are arrested over Marielle Franco assassination
Brazilian police on Tuesday arrested two former police officers in the killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver, a brazen assassination that shocked Brazilians and spar...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Flames pour from the Italian merchant ship Grande America off the coast of the French Brittany Monday. The crew of the Royal Navy frigate HMS Argyll has saved all 27 members aboard the Italian cargo ship after its containers and cars caught fire off the coast of France. | LOIC BERNARDIN / MARINE NATIONALE / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , ,