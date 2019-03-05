National

Moomins are settling in Saitama: Cuddly characters' first theme park in Japan to open March 16

Kyodo

SAITAMA - An amusement park themed on the world of Finland’s Moomin fairy-tale characters will open March 16 in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, its operator said Tuesday.

The 7.3-hectare Moominvalley Park — the first Moomin-themed amusement park in Japan — is located within Metsa Village, a Nordic-centric attraction in the city of Hanno, according to the operator Moomin Monogatari Ltd.

Visitors will be able to watch shows that feature the characters from the stories and visit an exhibition that provides insight into the series’ creator, Tove Jansson.

The Moomin characters, created by the Finnish author-illustrator, boomed in popularity in Japan when an animated television series starring the white hippopotamus-like creatures debuted in 1969.

Tickets cost ¥1,500 ($13) for both junior high school students and senior citizens, and ¥1,000 for children ages 4 through 12.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An outdated tax structure that benefits women who stay at home is an obstacle for those who want to work as regular employees.
Japan's tax laws get in way of more women working full time
One of the key elements of the Abe administration's efforts to stimulate the economy is getting more women into the workforce. As it stands, Japan has one of the highest rates of working women in t...
Hitachi Ltd. and its 10 group firms have been issued improvement orders for their treatment of foreign trainees.
Hitachi told to improve or else after its firms are caught again deploying foreign trainees illeg...
Hitachi Ltd. and its 10 group firms have been slapped with improvement orders for using foreign trainees illegally, including paying them less than the minimum wage, sources close to the matter sai...
Nam Gwan-pyo
South Korea taps new ambassador for Japan
South Korea has named a former National Security Office official as its next ambassador to Japan as part of its regular spring reshuffle of senior diplomats, according to local media reports.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Characters that appear in the Finnish stories about the Moomins pose on Tuesday at Moominvalley Park in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture. | KYODO

, , , , , , ,