Sakie Yokota (left) and Shigeo Iizuka (center), family members of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korean agents, meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his office Tuesday. | KYODO

National

Ahead of North Korean summit, Abe vows to coordinate with Trump on abductions issue

Kyodo, JIJI

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he will closely coordinate with President Donald Trump on efforts to settle the issue of abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea ahead of the second summit between the U.S. leader and Kim Jong Un, set for next week.

Abe, who met with family members of abduction victims Tuesday, told a Diet committee that he will ask Trump to convey to the North Korean leader his view on how to settle the abduction issue.

“I want to closely coordinate our policies (with Trump) to resolve North Korea’s nuclear, missile and — most importantly — abduction issues,” the prime minister said.

Abe and Trump were expected to talk via phone later in the day.

When Trump met with Kim for the first time in Singapore in June, he took up the abduction issue at Abe’s request. The two are scheduled to meet again on Feb. 27 and 28 in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

Abe also reiterated his resolve to secure the return of Japanese citizens kidnapped by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s.

“The Abe administration will take action decisively, (so as) not to miss out on any opportunity,” he said.

In a meeting between Abe and some family members of abduction victims a day earlier, Shigeo Iizuka, head of a group representing abductees’ families, called for a quick resolution to the issue, and explained to the prime minister the group’s recent message for Kim. The message, sent Sunday, advised the North Korean leader that the group would not oppose diplomatic normalization if all the abduction victims were immediately returned.

Sakie Yokota, the mother of abductee Megumi Yokota, who has long been a symbol of the kidnappings, said it would be better and quicker for the prime minister to meet with Kim in person to convey the wishes of the families and the government.

Tokyo officially considers 17 Japanese nationals as having been abducted by the North, and suspects the country’s involvement in many more disappearances.

Five of the 17 returned home in 2002, but Pyongyang maintains that eight have died and the other four never entered the country.

However, an unidentified Japanese official recently said that Pyongyang had backtracked on this, confirming that Minoru Tanaka, one of the 17 victims, is currently living in Pyongyang with his wife, and that Tatsumitsu Kaneda, who Tokyo believes was abducted, is also in the country.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The estimated number of monthly foreign visitors to Japan rose in January compared to the number seen a year earlier.
Number of foreign visitors to Japan rises 7.5% to 2.69 million in January
The estimated number of monthly foreign visitors to Japan increased 7.5 percent in January from a year earlier to a record 2,689,400, the Japan Tourism Agency said Wednesday. Regarding locations...
The video shows a male student who attends private Niigata Seiryo High School being kicked and hit with a stick by other male students from the same school.
Video of Niigata high school student being bullied goes viral on social media
A video of a first-year high school student in Niigata Prefecture being attacked by a group of schoolmates was posted online and went viral on social media, school officials said Tuesday. The vi...
The two crew members of an Air Self-Defense Force F-2 fighter jet, the same type as the one in this file photo, were rescued Wednesday morning after their aircraft went missing earlier over the Sea of Japan, according to Defense Ministry officials.
Two crew members rescued after ASDF fighter jet crashes in Sea of Japan
The two crew members of an Air Self-Defense Force F-2 fighter jet were rescued Wednesday morning after their aircraft crashed into the Sea of Japan off the coast of Yamaguchi Prefecture during t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sakie Yokota (left) and Shigeo Iizuka (center), family members of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korean agents, meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his office Tuesday. | KYODO

, , , , , ,