Dollar slightly firmer above ¥110.60 in Tokyo

The dollar gained modest ground to top ¥110.60 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, buoyed by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda’s remark suggesting the possibility of fresh easing.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.65-66, up from ¥110.55-56 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1299-1299, down from $1.1306-1306, and at ¥125.04-04, up from 124.99-¥125.00.

In early trading, the dollar moved around ¥110.50-60. But it fell below ¥110.50 later in the morning in line with the Nikkei 225’s sluggish movements.

The British pound’s drop against the yen following a media report that Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. plans to shut down its British plant also weighed on the dollar’s topside, traders said.

The U.S. currency climbed close to ¥110.70 at one point in the afternoon following Kuroda’s comment at a news conference that the BOJ will consider further easing if necessary to stabilize prices. But the greenback struggled for direction later.

“Players retreated to the sidelines ahead of the start of post-holiday U.S.-hour trading,” a currency broker said.

Expectations for progress in U.S.-China trade talks have been supporting the dollar-yen pair, an official at a major Japanese bank said.

But a trust bank official called for vigilance, saying the March 1 deadline for settling the trade dispute between the two economic superpowers is coming closer.

A lawsuit filed by 16 U.S. states against President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration may affect adversary equities, whose brisk performances have been backing the dollar recently, a brokerage firm official said.