Cold snap and snow hit Tokyo and surrounding areas, disrupting some flights

A cold snap hit Tokyo and it surrounding areas Saturday, disrupting flight operations at major airports in the region.

The Meteorological Agency said up to 5 cm of snow is expected to fall in downtown Tokyo by 6 a.m. Sunday as a cold air mass remains above a wide swath of the country’s east.

Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. canceled more than 60 flights Saturday into and out of Haneda and Narita airports servicing the capital.

At Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture, the operator closed one of its runways to clear it of snow.

Cold weather also continued to hit Hokkaido on Saturday, with the mercury dropping below minus 20 C in many locations, including Rikubetsu, where the temperature was recorded at minus 31.8 C, according to the agency.