National

Cold snap and snow hit Tokyo and surrounding areas, disrupting some flights

Kyodo

A cold snap hit Tokyo and it surrounding areas Saturday, disrupting flight operations at major airports in the region.

The Meteorological Agency said up to 5 cm of snow is expected to fall in downtown Tokyo by 6 a.m. Sunday as a cold air mass remains above a wide swath of the country’s east.

Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. canceled more than 60 flights Saturday into and out of Haneda and Narita airports servicing the capital.

At Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture, the operator closed one of its runways to clear it of snow.

Cold weather also continued to hit Hokkaido on Saturday, with the mercury dropping below minus 20 C in many locations, including Rikubetsu, where the temperature was recorded at minus 31.8 C, according to the agency.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The government plans to ban the use of plastic straws and cutlery at cafeterias in its office buildings.
Japan, No. 2 generator of packaging waste, moves to ban plastic straws and cutlery in government ...
The government decided Friday to ban in principle the use of plastic straws and cutlery in its cafeterias and to stop passing out plastic bottles to conference attendees — its latest polic...
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach puts a mobile phone in a collection box for unwanted digital devices at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on Nov. 25 while posing with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.
Tokyo Olympics on course to meet target for using recycled metal in medals
The organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics said Friday it expects to achieve its target for collecting the recycled metal needed to make the prizes for the games by March....
A 20-year-old former policeman (front right) who shot his trainer to death listens to his verdict being read at the Otsu District Court in Shiga Prefecture as the other man's widow (left) looks on.
Japanese ex-policeman gets 22 years for fatally shooting boss in Shiga
A 20-year-old former policeman was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison for shooting his boss to death at a police box in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, last April. In handing down the ruling, pres...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People walk on a snow-covered street in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday morning after many areas in the Kanto region, including central Tokyo, saw the season's first snowfall. | KYODO

, ,