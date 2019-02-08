Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar falls below ¥109.80 in Tokyo ahead of three-day weekend

JIJI

The dollar weakened below ¥109.80 in Tokyo trading Friday as investors refrained from active transactions ahead of a three-day weekend.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.74-74, down from ¥109.91-91 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1338-1338, down from $1.1353-1354, and at ¥124.45-45, down from ¥124.81-81.

The dollar rose above ¥109.80 on real demand-backed buying in the morning. But the greenback later was pressured by a further plunge in the Nikkei stock average and position-adjustment sales before the long weekend, traders said. The Tokyo market will be closed on Monday for a national holiday.

Investor sentiment toward the dollar was bearish against a backdrop of global stock sell-offs caused by dashed hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal and lowered eurozone growth estimates, a currency broker said.

But the dollar-yen pair was confined to a narrow range as a lack of fresh market-moving factors pressured players to stay calm, an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading firm said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Sony Corp. is buying back as much as ¥100 billion of its own stock, the electronics maker's first large-scale repurchase.
Sony plans ¥100 billion buyback, its biggest ever, in wake of poor forecast and steep share ...
Sony Corp. is buying back as much as ¥100 billion ($910 million) of its own stock, the electronics maker's first large-scale repurchase. The shares rose as much as 6.7 percent in...
Passersby are silhouetted as a huge street monitor broadcasts news reporting ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn's indictment and re-arrest in Tokyo on Dec. 10.
Renault probes €50,000 gift from Versailles linked to ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn's lavish wedding ...
Carmaker Renault has alerted French authorities to a €50,000 gift from the Palace of Versailles to its former chairman and CEO, Carlos Ghosn — reportedly linked to his lavish wedding...
Pens with the logo of Germany's Federal Cartel Office are pictured following a news conference in which the anti-trust watchdog presented its findings of the investigation into Facebook's data collection practices in Bonn, Germany, Thursday.
Dislike: Facebook will appeal German 'exploitative abuse' data-use ruling
German authorities ruled Thursday that Facebook should not be allowed to use customer data from other apps and websites to help target advertisements shown on their Facebook pages without their ...

,