National

Japan's Reconstruction Agency to air ad for Fukushima products on TV, online and at cinemas

JIJI

The Reconstruction Agency said Friday that it will run a television commercial advertising farm, fishery and forestry products made in Fukushima Prefecture for about a week from Saturday.

The 30-second spot is aimed at dispelling harmful rumors about the safety of products from the prefecture following the nuclear meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 power plant, which was heavily damaged in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The agency hopes to capitalize on rising interest in Fukushima Prefecture ahead of the eighth anniversary of the disaster on March 11.

The commercial, which will also highlight tourism spots in the prefecture, will be broadcast nationwide. It will also be run at movie theaters and online.

The agency has also created a section on its website to explain the current conditions in Fukushima Prefecture, helping visitors to learn about radiation and progress in reconstruction efforts.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Icicles are seen hanging from a roof Friday in Sapporo, where the temperature dropped to minus 12.5 degrees Celsius before 8 a.m. as the region was hit by the strongest cold front since data compilation began in 1957.
Coldest air mass ever recorded in Hokkaido grips prefecture, with snow expected Saturday in Tokyo
A cold wave caused by a mass of air at record-low temperatures gripped Hokkaido on Friday, causing traffic disruption across the island. As temperatures plunged below minus 20 degrees Celsius in...
Leopalace21 Corp. CEO Eisei Miyama (center) and other executives attend a news conference Thursday in Tokyo to apologize for defects found in 1,324 of its apartments.
Leopalace21 starts moving out 14,000 residents from homes across Japan due to fire risks and othe...
Rental apartment operator Leopalace21 Corp. said Friday it had started moving 14,443 residents out of their homes to repair defects found in 1,324 apartments across 32 prefectures. The move foll...
Artificial intelligence will be used to analyze 9,000 suspected bullying cases reported by elementary and junior high schools in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, over the six years through fiscal 2018.
City of Otsu to use AI to analyze past school bullying cases with an eye on future prevention
A city in Shiga Prefecture said Friday it plans to use artificial intelligence to predict the potential consequences of suspected cases of bullying at schools, in what would be the first such analy...

, , , ,