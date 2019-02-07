A missile is launched by an Iron Dome battery, a short-range missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, neighboring the Gaza Strip in 2014. The U.S. Army said Wednesday it wants to purchase a limited number of Iron Dome short-range air defense systems, an interceptor technology developed by Israel with U.S. support. | AFP-JIJI

Business

U.S. Army to buy two Israeli Iron Dome air defense systems

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Army said Wednesday it wants to purchase a pair of Iron Dome short-range air defense systems, an interceptor technology developed by Israel with U.S. support.

Army spokesman Col. Patrick Seiber said the deal would meet a short-term need to protect troops from “indirect fire” such as rockets and mortars.

No decisions have been made yet about where the two systems may be deployed.

“The Iron Dome will be assessed and experimented as a system that is currently available to protect deployed U.S. military service members against a wide variety of indirect fire threats and aerial threats,” Seiber said in a statement.

Iron Dome systems have been in operation by the Israeli air force since 2011 and have seen frequent use in thwarting rocket attacks from Gaza and elsewhere.

Seiber said the U.S. Army will “assess a variety of options” for a system that could be used in the long term.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also serves as defense minister, called the deal further proof of Israel’s alliance with the U.S.

“Israel has an Iron Dome and an iron fist. Our systems know how to deal with any threat, both in defense and in attack. I would not recommend our enemies to try us,” he said in a defense ministry statement.

Seiber said the U.S. Army proposes spending $1.6 billion through 2024 to field an “enduring capability” that may include portions of the Iron Dome system.

The Iron Dome system was developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems with the help of U.S. funding.

It is designed to intercept rockets and artillery shells fired from a range of 4 to 70 km (3 to 45 miles).

Each battery comprises detection and tracking radar, state-of-the-art fire control software and three launchers, each with 20 interceptor missiles.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

This undated image released by GWS Auctions shows a black dress that actress Marilyn Monroe wore to a 1954 press conference announcing her separation from baseball legend Joe DiMaggio. KruseGWS Auctions announced Wednesday that the simple wool dress with a zippered turtleneck front will be up for bidding starting on March 30.
Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to announce Joe DiMaggio split to go on block
The black dress that a distraught Marilyn Monroe wore to a 1954 press conference announcing her separation from baseball legend Joe DiMaggio less than a year after she married him is going up for a...
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks with reporters after his panel voted in a closed session to send more than 50 interview transcripts from its now-closed Russia investigation to special counsel Robert Mueller, on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday. Two associates of President Donald Trump have been charged with lying to the committee and Schiff said Mueller should consider whether additional perjury charges are warranted.
House panel to probe Trump financial 'entanglement'
Vowing not to be "intimidated" by Donald Trump, the new Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said the panel will probe whether foreign governments had improper leverage over the ...
The corporate signage on the headquarters building of The New York Times in New York is seen in 2017. The New York Times Co. said it is adding large numbers of digital subscribers and growing its digital revenue. The newspaper turned a $55.2 million profit in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss the year before.
New York Times swings to profit on online subscriber and advertising gains
The New York Times moved into the profit column in the fourth quarter, helped by gains in digital advertising and the biggest increase in online subscribers since the months after the 2016 U.S. ele...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A missile is launched by an Iron Dome battery, a short-range missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, neighboring the Gaza Strip in 2014. The U.S. Army said Wednesday it wants to purchase a limited number of Iron Dome short-range air defense systems, an interceptor technology developed by Israel with U.S. support. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,