A boat believed to have originated from North Korea rests on a beach in Aomori Prefecture last December. | KYODO

National

Over five years, 372 boats thought to be from North Korea have reached Japan, with 77 bodies

JIJI, Kyodo

The number of cases in which wooden boats believed to be from North Korea were found either adrift off the Sea of Japan coast or washed up on Japanese shores totaled 372 over the five years from fiscal 2013, the government has said.

A total of 77 dead bodies of apparent crew members and 19 survivors were confirmed, the government said Tuesday in a written response to a query from Upper House lawmaker Yoshifu Arita of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

According to the government, the number of such cases totaled 87 in fiscal 2013, 44 in fiscal 2014, 61 in fiscal 2015, 50 in fiscal 2016, and 130 in fiscal 2017.

The incidents were recorded in 13 prefectures. Of them, Niigata had the highest number, at 80, followed by Ishikawa, at 72, Akita, at 34, Aomori, at 24, and Shimane, at 23.

Regarding the treatment of survivors, the government explained that it is “appropriately handling them under related laws and ordinances,” adding that it covers all related disposal costs for such ships for local municipalities.

While the central government does provide funds to subsidize the entire cost of the removal, the process for applying for the additional funds takes a considerable amount of time. If removal work starts prior to the approval, the full cost falls to the local government, making the incidents difficult to resolve quickly. As a result, many boats remain where they wash up along the Sea of Japan coast.

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Monday that the central committee of the country’s Red Cross Society has expressed gratitude to Japanese authorities, saying that the country provided humanitarian support over the past several years to North Korean crews who had been adrift so that they could return home safely.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Workers in hazmat suits are seen Wednesday in front of a pig farm in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, after a swine fever outbreak was detected, leading to about 6,600 pigs being culled.
Japan's government warns of 'extremely serious situation' as swine fever spreads to five prefectures
A swine fever epidemic is continuing to spread in Japan, with local authorities in five central and western Japan prefectures saying Wednesday they are struggling to contain the highly contagiou...
Components of the K supercomputer are seen at a Riken research institute facility. The supercomputer will retire in August giving way to a cutting-edge successor, the institute says.
Japan's K supercomputer, once the world's fastest, to retire in August
Japan's supercomputer "K" will retire in August to give way to a cutting-edge successor, government-backed research institute Riken said Wednesday. The first supercomputer in the world to achiev...
Image Not Available
Three former JR Hokkaido officials found not guilty in data falsification case
The Sapporo Summary Court found three former senior officials of Hokkaido Railway Co. (JR Hokkaido) not guilty Wednesday in a case over the falsification of data on track inspections conducted afte...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A boat believed to have originated from North Korea rests on a beach in Aomori Prefecture last December. | KYODO

, , , , , , , ,