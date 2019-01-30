The Japan Atomic Energy Agency's nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, is seen in 1997. | KYODO

Alarm triggered at onetime nuclear fuel facility in Ibaraki after radioactive substances leaked

Staff Report

An alarm was triggered at a onetime nuclear fuel manufacturing facility after radioactive substances were leaked while the materials were being transferred at a facility operated by the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) in Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Wednesday, officials said.

Of the nine who were in the room when the radiation leak occurred, seven have been cleared with no ill affects on their health, while two were still being tested, JAEA officials told a news conference.

Sensors outside the facility did not record abnormal radiation levels, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The warning alarm that detects radioactive materials went off at around 2:30 p.m. at the facility as workers were removing radioactive materials — which were contained in a plastic bag — from sealed-up equipment that had been used for experiments, according to Kyodo News.

The mixed oxide fuel (MOX) and plutonium was being kept in a sealed glove box container for future research.

The alarm is set up in an area of the facility where MOX nuclear fuel made by extracting plutonium from spent nuclear fuel and mixing it with uranium was once produced.

The facility halted production of nuclear fuel in 2001. Currently, workers are dismantling the structure and collecting nuclear fuel that is stored within the facility, NHK said.

