Graffiti that looks similar to Banksy's noted work "Girl with Balloon" is painted on a seawall in Kujukuri, Chiba Prefecture. | KUJUKURI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT / VIA KYODO

National

A Banksy-like work found in Chiba after similar discovery in Tokyo

Kyodo

CHIBA - Graffiti on a seawall in Chiba Prefecture resembling the work of Banksy has sparked speculation on whether it is a piece by the elusive street artist and comes just about a month after another possible work by the artist was found in the nation’s capital.

The drawing in Tokyo has sparked some excitement, with authorities saying they plan to check on its authenticity. But the work found in the coastal town of Kujukuri, in Chiba, which resembles Banksy’s noted “Girl with Balloon,” may end up causing disappointment.

“As it seems to have been drawn recently, I guess it may be a copy by a fan,” Yoshitaka Mori, an expert on the works of the British-based artist, said, while noting he has not seen the actual graffiti on the concrete seawall at the fishing port.

The drawing of a 1-meter-tall girl in monochrome and a red heart-shaped balloon was noticed by port officials on Monday after an inquiry from a media outlet, according to the town in Chiba Prefecture.

An official overseeing the port, appearing surprised by the attention, said there is no plan to ask for experts’ judgement on the authenticity of the graffiti.

Mori, a professor at Tokyo University of the Arts, said he could not “think of any reason why Banksy, who in recent years has been busy traveling around the world and constantly producing works, should come to Japan secretly and create works.”

Banksy, whose identity is known to few, has produced works of art on walls and other locations all over the world. In October he caused controversy after he shredded the “Girl with Balloon” during an auction in London.

In Tokyo, a drawing of a rat holding an umbrella and bag — no bigger than a sheet of office paper — was discovered on a metal flood barrier near Hinode Station on the Yurikamome train line in the bay area of Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

The Tokyo metropolitan government in January removed the part of the barrier on which the mysterious work is drawn and put it in a warehouse due to concerns that the image, which has already been shared online, may attract too many visitors.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

South Korean Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo speaks to the media Wednesday in Seoul.
South Korea criticizes Japan over SDF patrol flights it said came provocatively close to its nava...
The South Korean military on Wednesday accused Japan of clear provocations, alleging Japanese patrol planes deliberately flew at low altitudes recently near South Korean naval vessels, a claim i...
Women from Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia pose for a photo in Osaka in May 2017 while taking a break between classes to prepare for a national exam to become certified care workers.
Nursing skill tests for new visa expected to start in Vietnam and Philippines
The government is considering holding the first skills tests for foreign nationals hoping to work in the Japan's nursing sector under new visa categories in Vietnam and the Philippines, sources ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint news conference after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday.
Historic deal on Russian-held islands looks no nearer after Abe and Putin's fruitless 25th meeting
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's attempt to quickly settle a decadeslong territorial dispute with Russia, and thus boost his political legacy, appears unlikely to bear fruit, with no substantive progres...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Graffiti that looks similar to Banksy's noted work "Girl with Balloon" is painted on a seawall in Kujukuri, Chiba Prefecture. | KUJUKURI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT / VIA KYODO

, , ,